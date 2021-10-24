La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and weekend sports: Live updates
By Matias Grez, CNN
Updated 1:28 p.m. ET, October 24, 2021
31 min ago
Liverpool's Mo Salah has scored a hat-trick against Manchester United
From CNN's Mike Hayes
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Manchester United.
Liverpool's Mo Salah nets his third goal of the day early in the second half to put the visitors up 5-0.
Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the neck for United but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check.
The hat-trick is just the latest achievement in Salah's stellar season, which has sports scientist Simon Brundish asking if Salah is still under-appreciated, despite being one of the Premier League's best ever players?
57 min ago
Real Madrid takes first El Clásico of the season 2-1 thanks to Alaba and Vázquez goals
From CNN's Patrick Sung in London
Despite Sergio Agüero’s 97th minute goal, Real Madrid claimed the three points in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
In what was the first Clásico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007, neither side let the spectators down after Madrid had gone up 1-0 in the first half thanks to David Alaba’s stunner.
While the early going of the match did not live up to expectations, the second half was a back and forth affair, where both teams had great opportunities to score, but each side missed multiple opportunities to add to the scoreline.
With Barça looking for a late equalizer in added time, Memphis Depay passed to Gerard Pique who fell in the area and asked for a penalty. The referee refused to blow his whistle and Madrid was off to the races.
The counter was led by Marco Asensio, whose shot from the left was stopped by Barça keeper Ter Stegen, but Lucas Vázquez pounced on the ball to seal the three points for Madrid in the 94th minute.
Argentinian Agüero scored a last-second goal to tighten the scoreline, but it was all for nothing as the referee soon blew the full-time whistle.
The victory sends Madrid top of La Liga, while the loss takes Barcelona to 8th in the table.
43 min ago
First half nightmare for Manchester United
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Well... it's fair to say things haven't quite gone to plan for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United trails 4-0 at home to Liverpool at halftime and, in truth, it could have been a couple more.
Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah have the scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which has been a class above United across the pitch.
United produced a stirring comeback during the week against Atalanta, but it feels unlikely that will happen again this afternoon.
Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the heat after this performance.
1 hr 15 min ago
Liverpool is now up 3-0 on Manchester United in the first half
Liverpool is pummeling Manchester United. Mo Salah scored his side's third goal of the first half.
1 hr 25 min ago
NFL: What to look for in Week 7
From CNN's Wayne Sterling in Atlanta
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the league’s all-time leader in both passing yards (81,268) and touchdown passes (598), can become the first player in league history with 600 career touchdown throws. Tampa Bay hosts the 3-3 Chicago Bears.
With 300 passing yards, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (29 games) for the most games with at least 300 passing yards by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for three TDs in each of the past two weeks and can join Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson(three consecutive games in 2006) as the only players in NFL history with at least three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games.
The 3-3 Chiefs look to avoid going a losing record when they battle the 4-2 Titans on the road.
Reunion in LA: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff square off against the teams that drafted them for the first time.
The 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders play their first home game without Jon Gruden. The Raiders won last week's game -- without Gruden -- against the Denver Broncos on the road.
The 6-0 Arizona Cardinals look to remain unbeaten when they face the 1-5 Houston Texans; the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and 5-1 Baltimore Ravens are seeking their sixth straight wins, respectively.
1 hr 37 min ago
Liverpool takes an early 2-0 lead over Manchester United
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Naby Keita took advantage of some questionable defending by Manchester United and put Liverpool 1-0 up in the fifth minute at Old Trafford.
The goal -- Liverpool's earliest ever Premier League goal at Old Trafford -- came just after United's Bruno Fernandes missed a good opportunity in front of Liverpool's net.
Diogo Jota then piled on further misery for United as he finished off a cross to put Liverpool up 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams after just 14 minutes of play.
2 hr 3 min ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjær in desperate need of a big performance
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
It can’t be overstated just how important Wednesday’s comeback win against Atalanta was for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
The Norwegian coach had been feeling the pressure in recent weeks and was forced to bat away an increasing number of questions about his job security following a string of bad results.
The Champions League win -- which you can read about in more detail here -- was a microcosm of United’s season so far.
In the first half, the team was disjointed and lackadaisical; in the second, it was intense and tore Atalanta apart at will, though some defensive frailties remained.
The question -- or, perhaps more accurately, the concern -- for United fans is which of those two sides will turn up against Liverpool on Sunday.
With just one clean sheet in its last 20 matches, Solskjær's United must be dreading the prospect of facing the Liverpool front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
2 hr 11 min ago
Mo Salah looks to continue his incredible start to the season
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Mo Salah has played a crucial role in Liverpool’s fast start to the season, which has Jurgen Klopp’s side second in the Premier League and undefeated so far.
The Egyptian forward has seven goals in eight matches -- joint top of the scoring charts with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy -- and is playing perhaps the best football of his career.
Playing alongside him in Liverpool’s front line are Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the latter of who scored his 100th Premier League goal in the rout of Watford.
Though that trio may have an argument to be among the best attacking lines in football, Liverpool’s defense still provides some cause for concern -- though certainly not to the same extent as Manchester United’s.
Liverpool has managed one clean sheet in its previous five matches and conceded eight goals in that time, with talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk yet to hit the same heights he did before his knee injury.
However, Liverpool has often done a good job of keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet when it has come up against the Portuguese superstar -- though that hasn’t necessarily resulted in wins.
Ronaldo has played Liverpool on 12 occasions throughout his career and has scored just three goals. However, he has come out victorious on eight occasions.
Liverpool continued its good form with a midweek win away to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, which you can read more about here.
2 hr 24 min ago
Real Madrid leads Barcelona 1-0 in El Clásico after a stunning David Alaba goal
from CNN's Matias Grez in London
After a sluggish start from both teams, it's fair to say El Clásico has finally come to life.
David Alaba's sensational strike is the difference between the sides at halftime -- what a way to mark your first appearance in this fixture.
The Austrian full back moved to the Spanish capital in the summer after leaving Bayern Munich and his surging run and stunning finish will have already endeared him to the Real faithful.
Barcelona had chances of its own, but a horrible miss from Sergiño Dest when all alone in front of goal and Gerard Pique's wayward header mean Ronaldo Koeman's side go in behind at the half-way mark.