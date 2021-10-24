The Atlanta Braves advance to the World Series for the first time in 22 years

For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are in the Fall Classic.
The Braves knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series by a score of 4-2 on Saturday.
They will face the American League champion Houston Astros, who defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games and moved on to their third World Series in five years.
The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.
