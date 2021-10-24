NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ruled out for the rest of the game

We have an incredible day of sports lined up, with several huge matches across European football's top leagues.

The NFL's Week 7 continues with a big match-up between division rivals Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans are facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A super sporting Sunday also includes the US Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue to battle it out for the Formula 1 world championship.

We've picked out some of the main events below.