La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and other sports: Live updates

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 3:39 p.m. ET, October 24, 2021
26 min ago

NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ruled out for the rest of the game

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on October 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on October 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP)

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

The Jets trail the New England Patriots 13-31 in the third quarter.

35 min ago

The US Formula 1 Grand Prix is underway in Texas

The race has begun in Austin, Texas!

Max Verstappen started in the pole position with championship rival Louis Hamilton starting in second. Just six points separate the two racers at the top of the championship standings.

We'll see if Verstappen can hold off Hamilton and the rest of the field to keep possession of the number one spot.

30 min ago

Mahomes, Chiefs down 27-0 at the half against Titans

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans sacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 24 in Nashville.
Denico Autry of the Tennessee Titans sacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 24 in Nashville. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the (3-3) Kansas City Chiefs are struggling mightily against the (4-2) Tennessee Titans, trailing 27-0 on the road at the half.

Mahomes threw an interception in the second quarter, his ninth of the season, on Sunday. He is now tied for the NFL lead with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Chiefs signal-caller had six interceptions all of last season. 

The Chiefs have put up 67 all-purpose yards compared to the Titans 259.

52 min ago

The World Series begins Tuesday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the first pitch

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting Tuesday night.

Who's playing:

  • The Houston Astros won the AL West with a 95-67 record. They beat the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-five Division Series and then took down the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven Championship Series to get to the World Series.
  • The Atlanta Braves punched their ticket to the playoffs by winning the NL East with an underwhelming record of 88-73, the fewest wins of any playoff team. The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.

Schedule:

  • Game 1 is set for Tuesday, October 26, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, both in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
  • Games 3, 4 and 5 are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta, and then
  • Games 6 and 7 (if needed) will take place in Houston on Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3.

How to watch:

  • All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

2 hr 1 min ago

Superstar NFL running back Derrick Henry just threw a touchdown pass

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in Nashville.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in Nashville. Wade Payne/AP

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been running all over defenses this season, but on Sunday, the two-time pro-bowler showed he can play quarterback as well.

Henry celebrated National Tight Ends Day by connecting with tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The touchdown pass is the second of Henry’s career. In 2019, he threw one to former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

2 hr 12 min ago

Liverpool defeats Manchester United 5-0

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Liverpool dismantled Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford today.

An absolutely dominant performance by the visitors was highlighted by a hat-trick from Liverpool's Mo Salah. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which was a class above United across the pitch.

The hat-trick is just the latest achievement in Salah's stellar season, which has sports scientist Simon Brundish asking if Salah is still under-appreciated, despite being one of the Premier League's best ever players?

2 hr 41 min ago

Liverpool's Mo Salah has scored a hat-trick against Manchester United

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Mo Salah bags his hat-trick for Liverpool's fifth goal past United keeper David De Gea.
Mo Salah bags his hat-trick for Liverpool's fifth goal past United keeper David De Gea. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Manchester United.

Liverpool's Mo Salah nets his third goal of the day early in the second half to put the visitors up 5-0.

Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the neck for United but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check.

3 hr 8 min ago

Real Madrid takes first El Clásico of the season 2-1 thanks to Alaba and Vázquez goals

From CNN's Patrick Sung in London

Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts as Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez scores his team's second goal during El Clásico at the Camp Nou stadium on October 24.
Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts as Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez scores his team's second goal during El Clásico at the Camp Nou stadium on October 24. LLuis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Despite Sergio Agüero’s 97th minute goal, Real Madrid claimed the three points in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In what was the first Clásico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007, neither side let the spectators down after Madrid had gone up 1-0 in the first half thanks to David Alaba’s stunner.

While the early going of the match did not live up to expectations, the second half was a back and forth affair, where both teams had great opportunities to score, but each side missed multiple opportunities to add to the scoreline.

With Barça looking for a late equalizer in added time, Memphis Depay passed to Gerard Pique who fell in the area and asked for a penalty. The referee refused to blow his whistle and Madrid was off to the races.

The counter was led by Marco Asensio, whose shot from the left was stopped by Barça keeper Ter Stegen, but Lucas Vázquez pounced on the ball to seal the three points for Madrid in the 94th minute.

Argentinian Agüero scored a last-second goal to tighten the scoreline, but it was all for nothing as the referee soon blew the full-time whistle.

The victory sends Madrid top of La Liga, while the loss takes Barcelona to 8th in the table.

2 hr 53 min ago

First half nightmare for Manchester United

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks dejected after their side concedes a second goal scored by Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks dejected after their side concedes a second goal scored by Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Well... it's fair to say things haven't quite gone to plan for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United trails 4-0 at home to Liverpool at halftime and, in truth, it could have been a couple more.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah have the scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which has been a class above United across the pitch.

United produced a stirring comeback during the week against Atalanta, but it feels unlikely that will happen again this afternoon.

Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the heat after this performance.