NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ruled out for the rest of the game

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.
The Jets trail the New England Patriots 13-31 in the third quarter.
By Matias Grez, CNN
The race has begun in Austin, Texas!
Max Verstappen started in the pole position with championship rival Louis Hamilton starting in second. Just six points separate the two racers at the top of the championship standings.
We'll see if Verstappen can hold off Hamilton and the rest of the field to keep possession of the number one spot.
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Patrick Mahomes and the (3-3) Kansas City Chiefs are struggling mightily against the (4-2) Tennessee Titans, trailing 27-0 on the road at the half.
Mahomes threw an interception in the second quarter, his ninth of the season, on Sunday. He is now tied for the NFL lead with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Chiefs signal-caller had six interceptions all of last season.
The Chiefs have put up 67 all-purpose yards compared to the Titans 259.
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting Tuesday night.
Who's playing:
Schedule:
How to watch:
From CNN's Homero De La Fuente
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been running all over defenses this season, but on Sunday, the two-time pro-bowler showed he can play quarterback as well.
Henry celebrated National Tight Ends Day by connecting with tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The touchdown pass is the second of Henry’s career. In 2019, he threw one to former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens.
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Liverpool dismantled Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford today.
An absolutely dominant performance by the visitors was highlighted by a hat-trick from Liverpool's Mo Salah. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which was a class above United across the pitch.
The hat-trick is just the latest achievement in Salah's stellar season, which has sports scientist Simon Brundish asking if Salah is still under-appreciated, despite being one of the Premier League's best ever players?
From CNN's Mike Hayes
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Manchester United.
Liverpool's Mo Salah nets his third goal of the day early in the second half to put the visitors up 5-0.
Moments later, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the neck for United but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check.
From CNN's Patrick Sung in London
Despite Sergio Agüero’s 97th minute goal, Real Madrid claimed the three points in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
In what was the first Clásico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007, neither side let the spectators down after Madrid had gone up 1-0 in the first half thanks to David Alaba’s stunner.
While the early going of the match did not live up to expectations, the second half was a back and forth affair, where both teams had great opportunities to score, but each side missed multiple opportunities to add to the scoreline.
With Barça looking for a late equalizer in added time, Memphis Depay passed to Gerard Pique who fell in the area and asked for a penalty. The referee refused to blow his whistle and Madrid was off to the races.
The counter was led by Marco Asensio, whose shot from the left was stopped by Barça keeper Ter Stegen, but Lucas Vázquez pounced on the ball to seal the three points for Madrid in the 94th minute.
Argentinian Agüero scored a last-second goal to tighten the scoreline, but it was all for nothing as the referee soon blew the full-time whistle.
The victory sends Madrid top of La Liga, while the loss takes Barcelona to 8th in the table.
From CNN's Matias Grez in London
Well... it's fair to say things haven't quite gone to plan for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United trails 4-0 at home to Liverpool at halftime and, in truth, it could have been a couple more.
Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah have the scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which has been a class above United across the pitch.
United produced a stirring comeback during the week against Atalanta, but it feels unlikely that will happen again this afternoon.
Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the heat after this performance.