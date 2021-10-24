World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

La Liga, Premier League, F1, NFL and other sports: Live updates

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 3:01 PM ET, Sun October 24, 2021
14 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 30 min ago

Real Madrid takes first El Clásico of the season 2-1 thanks to Alaba and Vázquez goals

From CNN's Patrick Sung in London

Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts as Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez scores his team's second goal during El Clásico at the Camp Nou stadium on October 24.
Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts as Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez scores his team's second goal during El Clásico at the Camp Nou stadium on October 24. LLuis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Despite Sergio Agüero’s 97th minute goal, Real Madrid claimed the three points in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In what was the first Clásico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007, neither side let the spectators down after Madrid had gone up 1-0 in the first half thanks to David Alaba’s stunner.

While the early going of the match did not live up to expectations, the second half was a back and forth affair, where both teams had great opportunities to score, but each side missed multiple opportunities to add to the scoreline.

With Barça looking for a late equalizer in added time, Memphis Depay passed to Gerard Pique who fell in the area and asked for a penalty. The referee refused to blow his whistle and Madrid was off to the races.

The counter was led by Marco Asensio, whose shot from the left was stopped by Barça keeper Ter Stegen, but Lucas Vázquez pounced on the ball to seal the three points for Madrid in the 94th minute.

Argentinian Agüero scored a last-second goal to tighten the scoreline, but it was all for nothing as the referee soon blew the full-time whistle.

The victory sends Madrid top of La Liga, while the loss takes Barcelona to 8th in the table.

2 hr 16 min ago

First half nightmare for Manchester United

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks dejected after their side concedes a second goal scored by Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks dejected after their side concedes a second goal scored by Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Premier League match. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Well... it's fair to say things haven't quite gone to plan for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United trails 4-0 at home to Liverpool at halftime and, in truth, it could have been a couple more.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah have the scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp's side, which has been a class above United across the pitch.

United produced a stirring comeback during the week against Atalanta, but it feels unlikely that will happen again this afternoon.

Solskjaer will certainly be feeling the heat after this performance.

2 hr 48 min ago

Liverpool is now up 3-0 on Manchester United in the first half

Liverpool is pummeling Manchester United. Mo Salah scored his side's third goal of the first half.

2 hr 59 min ago

NFL: What to look for in Week 7

From CNN's Wayne Sterling in Atlanta

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on October 17.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on October 17. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the league’s all-time leader in both passing yards (81,268) and touchdown passes (598), can become the first player in league history with 600 career touchdown throws. Tampa Bay hosts the 3-3 Chicago Bears.

  • With 300 passing yards, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (29 games) for the most games with at least 300 passing yards by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.

  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has rushed for three TDs in each of the past two weeks and can join Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (three consecutive games in 2006) as the only players in NFL history with at least three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games.

  • The 3-3 Chiefs look to avoid going a losing record when they battle the 4-2 Titans on the road.

  • Reunion in LA: Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff square off against the teams that drafted them for the first time.

  • The 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders play their first home game without Jon Gruden. The Raiders won last week's game -- without Gruden -- against the Denver Broncos on the road.

  • The 6-0 Arizona Cardinals look to remain unbeaten when they face the 1-5 Houston Texans; the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and 5-1 Baltimore Ravens are seeking their sixth straight wins, respectively.
3 hr 10 min ago

Liverpool takes an early 2-0 lead over Manchester United

From CNN's Mike Hayes

According to Opta, Naby Keita's fifth minute opener was the earliest Premier League goal Liverpool has ever scored away at United.
According to Opta, Naby Keita's fifth minute opener was the earliest Premier League goal Liverpool has ever scored away at United. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Naby Keita took advantage of some questionable defending by Manchester United and put Liverpool 1-0 up in the fifth minute at Old Trafford.

The goal -- Liverpool's earliest ever Premier League goal at Old Trafford -- came just after United's Bruno Fernandes missed a good opportunity in front of Liverpool's net.

Diogo Jota then piled on further misery for United as he finished off a cross to put Liverpool up 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams after just 14 minutes of play.

3 hr 36 min ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjær in desperate need of a big performance

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Atalanta on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Atalanta on Wednesday.

It can’t be overstated just how important Wednesday’s comeback win against Atalanta was for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The Norwegian coach had been feeling the pressure in recent weeks and was forced to bat away an increasing number of questions about his job security following a string of bad results.

The Champions League win -- which you can read about in more detail here -- was a microcosm of United’s season so far.

In the first half, the team was disjointed and lackadaisical; in the second, it was intense and tore Atalanta apart at will, though some defensive frailties remained.

The question -- or, perhaps more accurately, the concern -- for United fans is which of those two sides will turn up against Liverpool on Sunday.

With just one clean sheet in its last 20 matches, Solskjær's United must be dreading the prospect of facing the Liverpool front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

3 hr 45 min ago

Mo Salah looks to continue his incredible start to the season

From CNN's Matias Grez in London

Mo Salah celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Mo Salah celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mo Salah has played a crucial role in Liverpool’s fast start to the season, which has Jurgen Klopp’s side second in the Premier League and undefeated so far.

The Egyptian forward has seven goals in eight matches -- joint top of the scoring charts with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy -- and is playing perhaps the best football of his career.

Salah’s wonderful individual goal against Watford last weekend encapsulated the current run of form he is enjoying.

Playing alongside him in Liverpool’s front line are Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the latter of who scored his 100th Premier League goal in the rout of Watford.

Though that trio may have an argument to be among the best attacking lines in football, Liverpool’s defense still provides some cause for concern -- though certainly not to the same extent as Manchester United’s.

Liverpool has managed one clean sheet in its previous five matches and conceded eight goals in that time, with talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk yet to hit the same heights he did before his knee injury.

However, Liverpool has often done a good job of keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet when it has come up against the Portuguese superstar -- though that hasn’t necessarily resulted in wins.

Ronaldo has played Liverpool on 12 occasions throughout his career and has scored just three goals. However, he has come out victorious on eight occasions.

Liverpool continued its good form with a midweek win away to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, which you can read more about here.

3 hr 57 min ago

Real Madrid leads Barcelona 1-0 in El Clásico after a stunning David Alaba goal

from CNN's Matias Grez in London

David Alaba (R) celebrates with Vinícius Junior after scoring his side's first goal at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
David Alaba (R) celebrates with Vinícius Junior after scoring his side's first goal at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Joan Monfort/AP

After a sluggish start from both teams, it's fair to say El Clásico has finally come to life.

David Alaba's sensational strike is the difference between the sides at halftime -- what a way to mark your first appearance in this fixture.

The Austrian full back moved to the Spanish capital in the summer after leaving Bayern Munich and his surging run and stunning finish will have already endeared him to the Real faithful.

Barcelona had chances of its own, but a horrible miss from Sergiño Dest when all alone in front of goal and Gerard Pique's wayward header mean Ronaldo Koeman's side go in behind at the half-way mark.

4 hr 13 min ago

DWG KIA sweeps into 2021 League of Legends World Championship semifinals

From CNN's Patrick Sung in London

Heo "ShowMaker" Su (pictured in 2020) and DWG KIA moved into the Worlds 2021 semifinals where they will face off with fellow Korean team T1.
Heo "ShowMaker" Su (pictured in 2020) and DWG KIA moved into the Worlds 2021 semifinals where they will face off with fellow Korean team T1. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Sunday has seen a lot of on-field action, but there’s another world championship taking place entirely in the digital space.

The League of Legends World Championship is currently being contested in Iceland and featured 22 teams from around the globe battling it out for the Summoner’s Cup.

Originally set to take place in China this year, the world’s largest esports tournament -- the 2020 edition recorded more than one billion hours watched across all matches -- had to move to Europe due to the uncertain Covid-19 situation in the Asian nation.

Currently in the quarterfinals stage, Sunday’s Worlds action saw defending champion Damwon Gaming KIA sweep past European champion MAD Lions 3-0 to claim their place in the semifinals.

The Korean powerhouse has yet to drop a single game in the tournament but faces a tough challenge in the semis against fellow Korean team T1, who feature the undisputed GOAT of League, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok.

The final quarterfinal tie takes place tomorrow with North American team Cloud9 looking to continue their dream run in the tournament against Gen.G of Korea, with the winner going on to face China’s Edward Gaming in the semifinals.

The Worlds 2021 Final will take place on November 6 in Reykjavik.