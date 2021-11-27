The Philippines has temporarily suspended entry of flights from seven African countries amid concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant, state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Inbound flights from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique are suspended until Dec. 15.

The Philippine government is also looking to expand its travel ban to more countries as it monitors the latest development of the variant, PNA reported, citing a senior health official.

“We have an ongoing discussion and expect that there will be developments within the day or by tomorrow on the possible expansion of the list but of course the decision will be based on the data that we will get,” Dr. Beverly Ho, director of the Health Promotion Bureau and the Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, said in a press briefing.