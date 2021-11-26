Vaccine scientists are already testing the new coronavirus variant

Scientists at BioNTech have already started investigating the impact of a new coronavirus variant on its Covid-19 vaccine, with data expected within the next couple of weeks.

“We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529,” BioNTech, the German company that partnered with Pfizer to make its Covid-19 vaccine, said in a statement Friday. “We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest.”

The new variant appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.

BioNTech said the upcoming data would shed light on ”whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally.”

For months, the heads of both Pfizer and BioNTech have said that the companies can adapt their vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, within six weeks and begin shipping first batches within 100 days, if needed.