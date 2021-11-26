WHO designates new coronavirus variant "of concern," naming it Omicron

"There was a meeting today, WHO and the technical working group on virus evolution, and it has been agreed to classify this variant as a 'variant of concern,'" Dr. Mary Stephen, technical officer at the WHO regional Office for Africa, told CNN's Zain Asher.
WHO's Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts, convened Friday to discuss the new variant.
The advisers recommended that WHO designate the variant as "of concern," referencing the variant's large number of mutations, possibly an increased risk of reinfection and other evidence.
A statement released by the WHO added that the new strain will be given the name Omicron.
"Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC, and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron," the statement said.
The variant was first discovered by South African health authorities and has sparked a forceful reaction across the world with a number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries.
1 hr 8 min ago
Expert: We need "a rapid scale-up of vaccinations," not travel bans
From CNN's Leinz Vales
The discovery of a new, potentially more transmissible, strain of the coronavirus is prompting governments around the world to ban travelers from several southern African nations.
However, one expert suggested Friday that instead of travel bans, the way to combat the variant first detected in South Africa is to “implement a rapid scale-up of vaccinations.”
“By the time you implement travel bans, the cat is out of the box,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, told CNN.
“This has been identified in Hong Kong, in Israel, in many other places. Once you get it there, it really doesn't matter. I mean, you already have it spread globally so what we need to do, again, is implement not travel restrictions but implement the kind of things that we know that control the spread.”
Del Rio highlighted that travel bans can have the unintended consequence of hampering transparency.
“We need to be thankful that countries like South Africa have invested in genomic sequencing and have been able to pick up strains like this,” Del Rio said. “The worst thing we can do is punish countries for doing the right thing, for reporting those variants because then what's going to happen is countries will stop reporting what they find, or will stop sequencing, and that will be worse. So if we want transparency we need not to have this kind of travel ban because at the end of the day what we need to do is increase vaccination,” he added
1 hr 17 min ago
New Covid-19 variant prompts these countries to impose travel restrictions
Currently known as B.1.1.529, the newly identified variant appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.
These are the countries that have announced restrictions so far:
Italy
Austria
France
Japan
The United Kingdom
Singapore
The Netherlands
Malta
Malaysia
Morocco
Philippines
Dubai
Jordan
While only dozens ofcases of the new strain have been identified so far, they have been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.
The cascade of closures began late Thursday as the UK announced it would be temporarily suspending flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.
Japan has tightened border controls for travelers from the same six countries, bringing in a 10-day quarantine beginning 12 a.m. on Nov. 27.
Fellow EU nations Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Malta have all announced imminent entry bans to all travelers who've entered South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the past two weeks.
Singapore has opted to ban all non-residents from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from entering, while nationals and permanent residents returning from any of these countries will be required to serve a 10-day stay home notice (SHN). Malaysia has also taken similar steps.
Meanwhile, Germany plans to declare South Africa a "virus variant area" from Friday night, which will mean that airlines may only enter from the country to repatriate German citizens.
The Philippines has suspended inbound flights effective immediately from South Africa and six other countries due to concerns over the new variant, according to the presidential office. Travelers, including Filipino nationals, coming from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique have been banned until Dec. 15.
Starting Monday, Dubai will restrict travelers from seven African countries— including South Africa — according to Emirates, citing the country's Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.
Jordan has announced any Jordanians arriving from several countries — including South Africa — will have to quarantine for 14 days, according to a report from Jordanian public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka on Friday. Non-Jordanians traveling from South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana will only be allowed entry if they spend 14 days outside those countries in a third country, according to Al-Mamlaka, citing the country's Interior Ministry. The new measure will go into effect November 28.
David McKenzie reports:
1 hr 18 min ago
Jordan issues fresh travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant
From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh and Mohammed Tawfeeq
Jordan has announced any Jordanians arriving from several countries — including South Africa — will have to quarantine for 14 days, according to a report from Jordanian public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka on Friday.
The move follows the discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant by South African health authorities, which has sparked a forceful reaction across the world.
Currently known as B.1.1.529, the newly identified variant appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa. Scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.
No cases of the new variant have been discovered in Jordan at this point.
Non-Jordanians traveling from South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana will only be allowed entry if they spend 14 days outside those countries in a third country, Al-Mamlaka said, citing the country's interior ministry.
The new measure will go into effect on Sunday. Jordan doesn't have direct flights with South Africa or the other six countries.
A few days ago, Jordan announced that it had entered a third wave of the pandemic.
1 hr 33 min ago
Dubai will restrict travelers from 7 African countries starting Monday
From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Celine AlKhaldi
Dubai will restrict travelers from seven African countries, including South Africa, according to Emirates, citing the country's Covid-19 Command and Control Centre.
The restrictions will be enforced starting Monday.
“All travelers originating from, or transiting from, the countries listed below will not be accepted for travel into Dubai with effect from Monday 29 November 2021 until further notice,” according to an Emirates statement.
The countries include: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
However, outbound passenger flights from Dubai to the countries listed are permitted, the statement said.
Dubai's announcement follows similar measures by the United Kingdom and a slew of European and Asian countries, which have banned travel and introduced quarantine requirements following the discovery of an aggressive mutation of the Covid-19 virus.
2 min ago
Hundreds of passengers from South Africa held at Amsterdam airport after travel ban imposed
From Sharon Braithwaite
Hundreds of passengers are being held at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and are waiting to be tested for Covid-19 after landing from South Africa earlier Friday, an airport spokesperson told CNN.
The Netherlands is one of the latest European Union countries to ban travelers from South Africa and other southern African nations over concerns about the spread of a new Covid-19 variant.
Two flights, one from Cape Town and one from Johannesburg, landed Friday late morning local time, the spokesperson said.
Passengers had to remain on board the flight while a separate, secure location in the airport was being located, he said.
"Around 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET), the passengers were brought to this location where they are now waiting to be tested," the spokesperson said, adding that given the high number of passengers "it will take time to test everyone."
The spokesperson estimated that the number of passengers on board the two flights is between 400 and 600.
"The health department [is] currently testing all the passengers," he said, adding that food and drinks are being provided to them.
1 hr 56 min ago
It's 12 p.m. ET in New York. Here's what we know about the new Covid-19 variant
The discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant by South African health authorities has sparked a forceful reaction across the world with a number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries.
Here's what we know so far:
What is it? A new coronavirus variant —currently dubbed B.1.1.529 — was identified in South Africa. It is unclear where the strain first emerged, the health ministry said. It appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.
Where is it? It has so far been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong.
Global response: Only dozens of cases have been identified so far, but the news has prompted countries around the world to impose travel restrictions on South Africa and other African countries. The United Kingdom and a slew of European and Asian countries have banned travel and introduced quarantine and test requirements for travelers.
Markets tumble: US equities took a dive at the open and continued their downward path Friday morning with the Dow tumbling a whopping 1,000 points. Oil prices were also badly hit. Asian and European markets were also down.
1 hr 52 min ago
Dow drops over 1,000 points on fears over new Covid-19 variant
Stocks fell and oil prices plunged more than 10% on Friday as the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant rattled global markets.
US markets, which were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, were slammed during Friday's shortened trading session. The Dow fell more than 1,000 points or 2.8%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down nearly 2%.
Asian markets led the way, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropping 2.7%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.5%. European markets also sold off heavily, with major indexes including the FTSE100, France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX falling between 3% and 4%.
US oil futures sank by more than 11% to trade below $70 a barrel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, suffered a similar drop to around $73.
While "volatility with high frequency markets is the norm these days," CNN international business correspondent Richard Quest said, markets will likely be affected for a longer amount of time.
"Longer term, yes, I also would expect the markets to be volatile and to be jittery ... because the markets don't like uncertainty," he said.
1 hr 44 min ago
Travel restrictions not a long-term solution to Covid-19 variants, international travel body says
From CNN’s Chris Liakos
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is urging caution against travel bans after several countries moved to suspend flights from South Africa and other southern African countries due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.
“Governments are responding to the risks of the new coronavirus variant in emergency mode, causing fear among the traveling public. As quickly as possible, we must use the experience of the last two years to move to a coordinated data-driven approach that finds safe alternatives to border closures and quarantine. Travel restrictions are not a long-term solution to control COVID variants,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement.
Travel stocks were hit hard Friday following fresh travel restrictions, with big airlines dropping sharply. IAG dropped 15%, Lufthansa 11% and Air France 9%.