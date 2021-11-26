World
US announces travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

By Melissa Mahtani, Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt and Fernando Alfonso

Updated 3:33 p.m. ET, November 26, 2021
1 min ago

Saudi Arabia suspends travel from 7 African countries over new Covid-19 variant

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali

Saudi Arabia announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from seven African countries, namely South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The Saudi interior ministry said in a statement on Friday that the move was taken due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Non-Saudi passengers aboard flights arriving directly and indirectly from the aforementioned countries shall not be allowed into the Kingdom except for those who have spent at least 14 days in another country whose health procedures in the Kingdom allow entry to those coming from it,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the exempted categories, including Saudis, coming from the seven countries should subject to a 5-day “institutional quarantine regardless of their immunization status.”

The ministry warned both citizens and residents to avoid traveling to the seven countries until further notice.

Some background: South African health authorities announced the discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant on Thursday. It sparked a forceful reaction across the world, with a growing number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries.

The B.1.1.529 was labeled a "variant of concern" by the WHO on Friday. Although it was first detected in South Africa, cases have so far been confirmed in Botswana, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong. Scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.

2 min ago

Biden said he decided to be "cautious" regarding travel ban decision

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Biden told the press Friday that he decided to ban travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is a big concern and seems to spread rapidly," Biden said. “I’ve decided we’re going to be cautious." 

When asked why the travel ban won’t go into effect until Monday, Biden said it was “because that was the recommendation coming from my medical team.”

“We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is a big concern and seems to spread rapidly and I spent about a half-hour this morning with my Covid team led by Dr. Fauci so that was the decision we made,” Biden said.

On the stock market tumble Friday, Biden said he “expected it.”

Biden also used the opportunity to call on Americans to get their booster shots. 

When asked if he was considering any new mandates, Biden said: “No. Not at the moment.”

 

 

13 min ago

New Covid-19 variant prompts these countries to impose travel restrictions

The discovery of a new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa prompted multiple countries to impose travel restrictions on at least six African nations

Currently known as B.1.1.529, the newly identified variant appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa, and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion. The World Health Organization classified it as a "variant of concern" on Friday. 

These are the countries that have announced restrictions so far:

  • Austria
  • Canada
  • Dubai
  • France
  • Greece
  • Guatemala
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Malta
  • Malaysia
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

While only dozens of cases of the new strain have been identified so far, they have been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

The cascade of closures began late Thursday as the UK announced it would be temporarily suspending flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Japan has tightened border controls for travelers from the same six countries, bringing in a 10-day quarantine beginning 12 a.m. on Nov. 27.

Fellow EU nations Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Malta have all announced imminent entry bans to all travelers who've entered South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the past two weeks.

Singapore has opted to ban all non-residents from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from entering, while nationals and permanent residents returning from any of these countries will be required to serve a 10-day stay home notice (SHN). Malaysia has also taken similar steps.

Meanwhile, Germany plans to declare South Africa a "virus variant area" from Friday night, which will mean that airlines may only enter from the country to repatriate German citizens.

Starting Monday, Dubai will restrict travelers from seven African countries— including South Africa — according to Emirates, citing the country's Covid-19 Command and Control Centre. 

Jordan has announced any Jordanians arriving from several countries — including South Africa — will have to quarantine for 14 days, according to a report from Jordanian public broadcaster Al-Mamlaka on Friday. Non-Jordanians traveling from South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana will only be allowed entry if they spend 14 days outside those countries in a third country, according to Al-Mamlaka, citing the country's Interior Ministry. The new measure will go into effect November 28.

President Biden announced that the United States will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged, administration officials tell CNN. Acting on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Officials, who are still learning more about the variant, said the policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a "variant of concern." 

Switzerland has banned all direct flights from the region of southern Africa as well. According to a government statement published Friday, all flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are forbidden from 8 p.m. local time for an indefinite period. Special government permits will be issued to repatriate Swiss citizens and residents. All people entering Switzerland from this region — as well as Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium — must present a negative Covid-19 test and quarantine for 10 days. 

Greece will allow only essential travel from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi, the country's health ministry said Friday in a statement. Travelers will have to obtain a special permit from the local Greek embassies and diplomatic missions to travel, the ministry said, adding that on arrival they will be tested and put in quarantine hotels for 10 days, after which they'll be tested again. The new measures take effect Saturday at 6 a.m. local time.

Turkey issued a travel ban from five African countries — Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe — through land, air, sea and rail border crossings starting Friday night, according to a tweet from Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Canada will be "banning the entry of foreign nationals...that have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days," according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. Anyone who has traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days should get a Covid-19 test and quarantine until they get a negative test result, Duclos said. The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, he said.

23 min ago

A new Covid-19 variant was discovered in South Africa – a country with a low vaccination rate

 From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A healthcare worker administers the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to a woman outside a polling station at the Kopanong Hall in Soweto, on November 1st, 2021, during South Africa's local elections. 
A healthcare worker administers the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to a woman outside a polling station at the Kopanong Hall in Soweto, on November 1st, 2021, during South Africa's local elections.  (Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty Images)

The discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant by South African health authorities has sparked a forceful reaction across the world, with a growing number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries.

The B.1.1.529 was labeled a "variant of concern" by the WHO. It appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that its unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.

Here's what we know about Covid-19 in South Africa:

South Africa, which has fully vaccinated 35.37% of its adult population, has seen its rate of people initiating vaccination fall in recent days, according to data from the country’s Department of Health.

In the week ending Oct. 24, this metric hit its peak, with 1,047,427 people receiving a first vaccination. Since then, this metric has fallen, with 613,033 people vaccinated in the week ending Nov. 21.

More than 40% of adults – more than 16 million people – have initiated vaccination in South Africa. More than 5 million people have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, and additional doses have been administered as part of a booster dose trial. More than 19 million Pfizer doses have been administered – nearly 11 million of which are first doses. 

The country has administered a first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to more than 400,000 children ages 12 to 18 years old.

36 min ago

Canada issues restrictions on travel from southern Africa due to new coronavirus variant

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Canada will be "banning the entry of foreign nationals...that have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days," due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said at a news conference Friday.

Anyone who has traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days should get a Covid-19 test and quarantine until they get a negative test result, Duclos said. The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, he said. 

"Canadians and permanent residents and those with a right of entry into Canada will be tested on arrival, [and] they will quarantine until they get the result of a negative test," Duclos said.

Global Affairs Canada, which handles national diplomatic matters, will be issuing "a travel advisory asking all Canadians not to travel to southern Africa," Duclos added.

"Canadians returning from that region" will need to be tested for the virus in the country they are departing from "before they can be allowed to come home," he said.

30 min ago

Oil nosedives 13% on fears over the new Covid-19 variant

From CNN’s Matt Egan 

The discovery of a new Covid-19 variant sent oil plummeting 13% on Friday, as investors feared a wave of new government restrictions and slower economic growth. 

US crude finished the day at a two-month low of $68.15 a barrel, down 13.1% from Wednesday’s close. It was the worst day for oil since April 27, 2020, when Covid was spreading rapidly in the US.

Investors closely watch movements in the oil market because crude is very sensitive to swings in the economy. Up until recently, oil prices had been on a relentless rally as the rapid economic recovery drove up demand for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel. 

But that rally was been upended, first by a US-led intervention into energy markets and now, by Covid-19 fears. After flirting with $85 a barrel on Nov. 10, crude is now down nearly 20%. 

Brent crude, the world benchmark, dropped 12% on Friday to $72.72 a barrel. 

The energy sector of the S&P 500 tumbled 4% on Friday, making it the worst performing sector. ExxonMobil, BP and Halliburton all finished sharply lower. 

57 min ago

Biden to restrict travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

President Biden will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged, administration officials tell CNN.

Acting on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Officials, who are still learning more about the variant, said the policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution given the World Health Organization has now identified this as a variant of concern. 

"Our scientists and public health officials are working quickly to learn more about this variant," one official said.  

This does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they must still test negative prior to travel.

57 min ago

AstraZeneca says it is already conducting research on Omicron variant and its impact

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Vaccine maker AstraZeneca said it is looking to understand the impact the Omicron variant has on its coronavirus vaccine and it is testing its antibody combination therapy against the new variant, a spokesperson for the company said Friday.

The spokesperson said that the platform used in the vaccine enables the company to respond quickly to new variants. 

“AstraZeneca is also already conducting research in locations where the variant has been identified, namely in Botswana and Eswatini, that will enable us to collect real world data of Vaxzevria against this new virus variant,” the spokesperson said. 

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the US. 

The company's antibody treatment, AZD7442, is also being tested against the variant, and AstraZeneca says it is “hopeful AZD7442 will retain efficacy since it comprises two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus.”

In October, the company asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of AZD7442.

1 hr 5 min ago

Greece bans travel from southern Africa out of concern over new Covid-19 variant

From CNN's Chris Liakos

Greece joined a growing list of countries imposing travel restrictions on at least six African nations over a newly identified Covid-19 variant, just announced as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.

Greece will allow only essential travel from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi, the country's health ministry said Friday in a statement.

Travelers will have to have a special permit from the local Greek embassies and diplomatic missions to travel, the ministry said, adding that on arrival they will be tested and put in quarantine hotels for 10 days after which they'll be tested again.

The new measures take effect Saturday at 6 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET).