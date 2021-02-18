World
By Ashley Strickland, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:19 p.m. ET, February 18, 2021
13 min ago

Perseverance is the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars. There's a reason for that.

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Perseverance's two-year mission will begin once it lands on Mars. The rover will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s.

For that reason, Perseverance is also the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars, designed so it doesn't contaminate the Martian samples with any microbes from Earth that could provide a false reading.

Below is a look at Perseverance in 2019 at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The rover — still known as the Mars 2020 rover at the time — was kept in the “clean room” while engineers and mission teams worked on various components and tasks to prepare it for shipping off to Cape Canaveral for launch. In the photo, they're wearing head-to-toe “bunny suits” to keep the rover from being contaminated.

21 min ago

A NASA rover is expected to land on Mars today — the first in 9 years

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, is expected to land on the surface of Mars today around 3:55 p.m. ET.

The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July. When it reaches Mars, Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its journey from Earth.

Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars? The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.

Along for the ride with Perseverance is an experiment to fly a helicopter, called Ingenuity, on another planet for the first time.

NASA only lands a rover on Mars about every 10 years — the last was Curiosity in 2012. The Curiosity rover is still going strong: It has been more than 3,000 Martian days since it touched down on the red planet.