Perseverance's two-year mission will begin once it lands on Mars. The rover will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s.

For that reason, Perseverance is also the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars, designed so it doesn't contaminate the Martian samples with any microbes from Earth that could provide a false reading.

Below is a look at Perseverance in 2019 at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The rover — still known as the Mars 2020 rover at the time — was kept in the “clean room” while engineers and mission teams worked on various components and tasks to prepare it for shipping off to Cape Canaveral for launch. In the photo, they're wearing head-to-toe “bunny suits” to keep the rover from being contaminated.