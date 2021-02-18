NASA teams have just confirmed that Perseverance is ready to execute entry, descent and landing on its own. They have now turned off the transmitter, which brings us one step closer to the highly anticipated landing.
Perseverance rover set to land on Mars
Perseverance is now operating on its own
The rover is about 9,000 miles from Mars
The Perseverance rover is nearing the end of its nearly 300-million-mile journey, according to an update by Swati Mohan, the guidance navigation control engineer who has worked on the mission for eight years.
It's traveling at a speed of about 12,000 miles per hours. In less than 2 hours, it will begin the descent to its destination on Mars' surface.
This is the first — and most sophisticated — rover NASA has sent to Mars in nine years.
Multiple cameras will capture the rover's landing, but Earth won't see them for weeks
Multiple cameras on Perseverance will record the rover's landing on Mars today — but don't expect to see live footage of it today.
It takes time for the rover to transmit images back to Earth: If all goes according to plan today, in weeks the cameras and microphones on the spacecraft will show the rover's perspective for the first time.
There are 23 cameras, including those with color, zoom and video capability, and two microphones to capture the rover's landing on Mars, its exploration of the planet and the flights of the helicopter. The Ingenuity helicopter, which is also traveling to Mars with the rover, carries two cameras as well.
How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting what the control room looks like
Mission Control may look a little different for today’s landing than previous ones, like Curiosity in 2012 (remember "MohawkGuy"? He’s excited about this landing too).
NASA is taking the pandemic very seriously, so the teams in the control room at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will be wearing masks, observing social distancing and using dividers — and there will be less people in "the room where it happens” (who says you can’t mix in some "Hamilton" references with space).
But if the landing is successful, you better believe they will still celebrate.
As for the rest of the folks who would normally be at JPL on such a historic day — they’ll be watching from home, just like the rest of us.
Perseverance isn't the only mission headed to Mars this year
If it seems like Mars is a popular destination for spacecraft lately, that’s for a reason.
Multiple missions, including Perseverance as well as the United Arab Emirates's Hope Probe and China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft, launched in July and set a course for Mars.
They all launched when Earth and Mars were in alignment on the same side of the sun, which happens about every two years, and makes for a much more efficient six- to seven-month journey to Mars.
Hope is expected to just orbit the planet. Tianwen-1 began orbiting Mars last week and it is expected to land on the planet's surface in May or June.
Why you might see jars of peanuts in the control room today
You may see peanuts sitting around Mission Control in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory today.
That’s intentional: Some engineers at NASA think it’s good luck to have them on hand, as they’ve been present during previous successful landings.
"Good-luck peanuts made their first appearance at the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's in 1964 during the Ranger 7 mission," NASA explains on its website. "JPL had six failures prior to this effort, so the pressure was on to succeed. The Ranger 7 launch day arrived and with it came the peanuts."
Perseverance is traveling to Mars with a helicopter, which could be the first to fly on another planet
Perseverance isn't traveling to Mars by itself. Along for the ride is Ingenuity, which will be the first helicopter to fly on another planet.
After landing, the rover will also find a nice, flat surface to drop the Ingenuity helicopter so it has a place to use as a helipad for its potential five test flights during a 30-day period. This will occur within the first 50 to 90 sols — or Martian days — of the mission.
Once Ingenuity is settled on the surface, Perseverance will drive to a safe spot at a distance and use its cameras to watch Ingenuity's flight. Ingenuity also carries two cameras.
Ingenuity weighs only four pounds and features four carbon-fiber blades, solar cells and batteries.
Mars has an incredibly thin atmosphere, so the design for Ingenuity had to be lightweight, while including larger and faster rotors than those of typical helicopters on Earth to get it up in the air.
If Ingenuity is successful, it could pave the way for more advanced robotic aircraft to be used on future missions to Mars, both robotic and human, according to NASA.
The helicopter's name was submitted by high school student Vaneeza Rupani of Northport, Alabama, during a contest to name the aircraft and selected by NASA.
"The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration," Rupani wrote. "Ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things.”
A 7th grader from Virginia gave the Perseverance rover its name
Perseverance is set to land on Mars later today. The rover was originally known as the Mars 2020 mission — but it got its name in a nationwide contest, won by Alexander Mather, a seventh grade student in Virginia.
When Mather was 11, his parents sent him to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. He saw the capsule of the Saturn V rocket rising over the building in 2018 and lost his mind, Mather said.
"I immediately knew space was something I was doing for the rest of my life," he said.
Mather wants to get a degree in engineering or science and hopes to work at NASA as an engineer.
In his essay, 13-year-old Mather wrote:
"Curiosity. InSight. Spirit. Opportunity. If you think about it, all of these names of past Mars rovers are qualities we possess as humans. We are always curious, and seek opportunity. We have the spirit and insight to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond. But, if rovers are to be the qualities of us as a race, we missed the most important thing. Perseverance. We as humans evolved as creatures who could learn to adapt to any situation, no matter how harsh. We are a species of explorers, and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere. We, not as a nation but as humans, will not give up. Even faced with bitter losses such as Opportunity and Vikram 2, the human race will always persevere into the future."
The name was announced by Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's Science Mission Directorate's associate administrator.
"Alex's entry captured the spirit of exploration," said Zurbuchen. "Like every exploration mission before, our rover is going to face challenges, and it's going to make amazing discoveries. It's already surmounted many obstacles to get us to the point where we are today — processing for launch. Alex and his classmates are the Artemis Generation, and they're going to be taking the next steps into space that lead to Mars. That inspiring work will always require perseverance. We can't wait to see that nameplate on Mars."
Students have helped name Mars rovers since Sojourner in 1997, followed by Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity.
"This was a chance to help the agency that put humans on the Moon and will soon do it again," said Mather. "This Mars rover will help pave the way for human presence there, and I wanted to try and help in any way I could. Refusal of the challenge was not an option."
Perseverance is the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars. There's a reason for that.
Perseverance's two-year mission will begin once it lands on Mars. The rover will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s.
For that reason, Perseverance is also the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars, designed so it doesn't contaminate the Martian samples with any microbes from Earth that could provide a false reading.
Below is a look at Perseverance in 2019 at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.
The rover — still known as the Mars 2020 rover at the time — was kept in the “clean room” while engineers and mission teams worked on various components and tasks to prepare it for shipping off to Cape Canaveral for launch. In the photo, they're wearing head-to-toe “bunny suits” to keep the rover from being contaminated.