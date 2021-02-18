World
By Ashley Strickland, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:00 p.m. ET, February 18, 2021
42 min ago

A 7th grader from Virginia gave the Perseverance rover its name

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Alex Mather reads his essay entry on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia.
Alex Mather reads his essay entry on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Perseverance is set to land on Mars later today. The rover was originally known as the Mars 2020 mission — but it got its name in a nationwide contest, won by Alexander Mather, a seventh grade student in Virginia.

When Mather was 11, his parents sent him to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. He saw the capsule of the Saturn V rocket rising over the building in 2018 and lost his mind, Mather said.

"I immediately knew space was something I was doing for the rest of my life," he said.

Mather wants to get a degree in engineering or science and hopes to work at NASA as an engineer.

In his essay, 13-year-old Mather wrote:

"Curiosity. InSight. Spirit. Opportunity. If you think about it, all of these names of past Mars rovers are qualities we possess as humans. We are always curious, and seek opportunity. We have the spirit and insight to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond. But, if rovers are to be the qualities of us as a race, we missed the most important thing. Perseverance. We as humans evolved as creatures who could learn to adapt to any situation, no matter how harsh. We are a species of explorers, and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere. We, not as a nation but as humans, will not give up. Even faced with bitter losses such as Opportunity and Vikram 2, the human race will always persevere into the future."

The name was announced by Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's Science Mission Directorate's associate administrator.

"Alex's entry captured the spirit of exploration," said Zurbuchen. "Like every exploration mission before, our rover is going to face challenges, and it's going to make amazing discoveries. It's already surmounted many obstacles to get us to the point where we are today — processing for launch. Alex and his classmates are the Artemis Generation, and they're going to be taking the next steps into space that lead to Mars. That inspiring work will always require perseverance. We can't wait to see that nameplate on Mars."

Students have helped name Mars rovers since Sojourner in 1997, followed by Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity.

"This was a chance to help the agency that put humans on the Moon and will soon do it again," said Mather. "This Mars rover will help pave the way for human presence there, and I wanted to try and help in any way I could. Refusal of the challenge was not an option."

54 min ago

Perseverance is the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars. There's a reason for that.

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Perseverance's two-year mission will begin once it lands on Mars. The rover will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s.

For that reason, Perseverance is also the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars, designed so it doesn't contaminate the Martian samples with any microbes from Earth that could provide a false reading.

Below is a look at Perseverance in 2019 at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The rover — still known as the Mars 2020 rover at the time — was kept in the “clean room” while engineers and mission teams worked on various components and tasks to prepare it for shipping off to Cape Canaveral for launch. In the photo, they're wearing head-to-toe “bunny suits” to keep the rover from being contaminated.

1 hr 2 min ago

A NASA rover is expected to land on Mars today — the first in 9 years

From CNN's Ashley Strickland

Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, is expected to land on the surface of Mars today around 3:55 p.m. ET.

The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July. When it reaches Mars, Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its journey from Earth.

Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars? The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.

Along for the ride with Perseverance is an experiment to fly a helicopter, called Ingenuity, on another planet for the first time.

NASA only lands a rover on Mars about every 10 years — the last was Curiosity in 2012. The Curiosity rover is still going strong: It has been more than 3,000 Martian days since it touched down on the red planet.