Taking the #MyFreedomDay pledge, Year 8 students at Day Waterman College in Ogun State, Nigeria, created presentations and dramatic monologues to highlight issues of child labor, domestic servitude and debt bondage.
#MyFreedomDay 2021: Students take a stand against modern-day slavery
Students in Nigeria say every individual should be liberated and free
'We have a fire inside us that will never cease, constantly fighting to find peace'
At the Finnish School of Kosovo, teachers and students from pre-school through secondary joined together for #MyFreedomDay. Students prepared videos, poems and talks, and highlighted important issues surrounding modern-day slavery.
Taking the pledge and breaking the silence
Student council members at Saint Michael's College of Laguna, Philippines, have taken CNN’s #MyFreedomDay pledge, making a commitment to ending modern-day slavery.
‘We believe everyone should be treated fairly and justly’
More than 100 students from the Z Club in Liceo de San Pedro in Laguna, Philippines, took a stand against modern-day slavery with the #MyFreedomDay pledge.
How the batteries in your phone could be supporting modern-day slavery
Most of the world’s cobalt -- used in phone and laptop batteries -- comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where children as young as seven years old are working in mines for up to 24 hours straight. Learn more about how you can help end modern-day slavery in our supply chains.
Feeling free in Abu Dhabi
These students from the American Community School of Abu Dhabi tell us what makes them feel free.
CNN's Becky Anderson marks #MyFreedomDay with students of the American Community School in Abu Dhabi
This anti-slavery artwork says no to human trafficking and child labor
New York-based non-profit Street Art Mankind (SAM) is raising awareness of child labor and human trafficking through powerful wall murals and street art. SAM launched New York City’s first "Art Walk Against Child Trafficking" with striking murals across the city depicting stories of modern-day slavery survivors.
‘Freedom is hope, freedom is self-determination’
Anamalia, Amylia, Anaise, Aunofo and Pipiena from the Talitha Project, an NGO in Tonga that empowers young girls and women, share their support for #MyFreedomDay.