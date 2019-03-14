#MyFreedomDay 2019: Students teach the world about modern slavery
Singing songs of freedom
By CNN's Tom Page
The arts are playing a huge part in spreading awareness of modern day slavery at #MyFreedomDay events. CNN’s Eleni Giokos talks to Afro Roots musician Rocky Dawuni in Accra, Ghana, about the power of music to advocate for personal freedoms.
Take a listen to Dawuni, with pupils from the Association International School for backing singers.
From the CNN Freedom Project: Child slaves risk their lives on Ghana’s Lake Volta
Sold by their parents, around 20,000 children work on Ghana’s Lake Volta, enslaved by the fishermen they call “master.”
Read the full story here: cnn.com/troubledwaters
Breaking down social barriers
By CNN's Tom Page
More contributions from India, this time from the Manjusri Public School in Temi, Sikkim State, who turned out en masse to celebrate #MyFreedomDay.
Freedom is “being able to dream freely,” says one student. “Everyone deserves it, but not everyone gets it,” says another. “I feel I’m lucky.”
Freedom to live “without fear of being objectified”
By CNN's Tom Page
Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, India, set up a Twitter account just to shout about #MyFreedomDay! Here’s what they have to say:
In 2017, CNN visited a program in Uttar Pradesh helping hundreds of former slave children receive an education. Watch to learn more: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/03/06/schools4freedom-india.cnn
A message for world leaders
By CNN's Tom Page
One mural, 196 portraits. Children in Lagos State, Nigeria painted world leaders in a project overseen by local organization Slum Art Foundation.
Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel, interviewed by CNN’s Zain Asher, painted Donald Trump, urging the US president “to protect the rights of slaves, of children … all around the world.”
How young people can help end child labor
By CNN's Mark Tutton
Craig Kielburger, co-founder of the non-profit We Movement, writes for CNN, explaining how young people can join the fight to end child labor.
Read his article here: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/03/13/opinions/craig-kielburger-young-people-end-child-labor/index.html
“Living my life by my rules”
By CNN's Tom Page
Yokohama International School, Japan, joined the #MyFreedomDay campaign. “Freedom to me is living my life by my rules,” says one student. We couldn’t put it better ourselves.
More freedom, less fear
By CNN's Tom Page
Students at the KAD Academy in Kaduna State, Nigeria discuss how freedom comes in many shapes and forms. The bottom line: “When we live in freedom, we live in peace.”
These Ghanaian children are free. Others aren’t so fortunate
By CNN's Tom Page
Twenty thousand children face the dire reality of forced labor on Lake Volta in Ghana. CNN’s Eleni Giokos speaks to children at the Association International School in the capital Accra, who offer solutions for breaking the cycle of poverty that can lead to modern slavery.
Read more of CNN’s reporting about the situation on Lake Volta at https://cnn.com/troubledwaters