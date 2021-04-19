After the first flight, Ingenuity will get a "rest day" to charge up using its solar panel. The team will use data sent back by the helicopter this week to plan its next flight, now scheduled for no earlier than April 22.

"We have been thinking for so long about having our Wright brothers moment on Mars, and here it is," said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

"We will take a moment to celebrate our success and then take a cue from Orville and Wilbur regarding what to do next. History shows they got back to work — to learn as much as they could about their new aircraft — and so will we," Aung added.

The cadence between flights will get progressively shorter. Ingenuity could fly four days after the first flight, then three days after the second flight and so on. The latter flights could see the helicopter rising as high as 16 feet and performing lateral movements up to 50 feet out and back.

"Once we get to the fourth and fifth flights, we'll have fun," Aung said. "We really want to push the limits. It's not every day that you get to test a rotorcraft on Mars. So we want to be very adventurous."