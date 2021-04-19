NASA just released footage showing the first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars today.

The video is from the Perseverance rover's perspective, which had the perfect view of Ingenuity's flight from its elevated overlook 215 feet away.

"Think of it as a lookout point," said Farah Alibay, Perseverance integration lead for Ingenuity at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "If you ever go to a national park and you have a beautiful view, you want to park there and look. Our rover is going do that and our beautiful view is going to be Ingenuity."

NASA will provide more information at a 2 p.m. ET briefing.

Here's a look at the footage: