NASA is expected to give a post-flight briefing at 2 p.m. ET.
We'll get more information on the Ingenuity helicopter, which successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface this morning.
NASA just released footage showing the first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars today.
The video is from the Perseverance rover's perspective, which had the perfect view of Ingenuity's flight from its elevated overlook 215 feet away.
"Think of it as a lookout point," said Farah Alibay, Perseverance integration lead for Ingenuity at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "If you ever go to a national park and you have a beautiful view, you want to park there and look. Our rover is going do that and our beautiful view is going to be Ingenuity."
NASA will provide more information at a 2 p.m. ET briefing.
Here's a look at the footage:
After the first flight, Ingenuity will get a "rest day" to charge up using its solar panel. The team will use data sent back by the helicopter this week to plan its next flight, now scheduled for no earlier than April 22.
"We have been thinking for so long about having our Wright brothers moment on Mars, and here it is," said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
"We will take a moment to celebrate our success and then take a cue from Orville and Wilbur regarding what to do next. History shows they got back to work — to learn as much as they could about their new aircraft — and so will we," Aung added.
The cadence between flights will get progressively shorter. Ingenuity could fly four days after the first flight, then three days after the second flight and so on. The latter flights could see the helicopter rising as high as 16 feet and performing lateral movements up to 50 feet out and back.
"Once we get to the fourth and fifth flights, we'll have fun," Aung said. "We really want to push the limits. It's not every day that you get to test a rotorcraft on Mars. So we want to be very adventurous."
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter completed the first controlled, powered flight on Mars today.
It's fitting that the mission, an experimental companion to the Perseverance rover, carried a piece of history.
A postage stamp-size piece of muslin fabric that covered one of the wings from the Wright brothers' Flyer 1 is attached to a cable beneath the helicopter's solar panel.
A different piece of the wing's material, known as "Pride of the West" – along with a splinter of wood from the Flyer — was flown on Apollo 11 in 1969, traveling to the moon and back.
The first powered, controlled flight on Earth took place aboard the Flyer near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, when Orville and Wilbur Wright flew 120 feet for 12 seconds in December 1903. History was made when the Wright brothers conducted four separate flights on Dec. 17, 1903, and each one was a little longer than the previous one.
Ingenuity, which is a technology demonstration, flew for about 40 seconds total on Monday. The 4-pound helicopter spun up its two 4-foot blades, rose up 10 feet (3 meters) in the air, hovered, took a photo, and touched back down on Mars.
Here's how the flight operation worked: The Perseverance rover helps the helicopter and its mission team on Earth communicate with each other. It received the flight instructions from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and sent those plans on to the helicopter. Perseverance is parked at an overlook 215 feet (65 meters) away from the helicopter so it could safely watch the flight and capture images and videos.
During the helicopter's hover, it captured images 30 times per second to feed into the navigation computer. This made sure Ingenuity remained level and in the middle of its 33-by-33-feet (10-by-10-meter) air field.
The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA.
The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:34 a.m. ET.
Unlike when the helicopter's fellow traveler, the Perseverance rover, landed on Mars on Feb. 18, there was a bit of wait to know how the helicopter fared in its attempt.
The helicopter team was in mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, early Monday morning to receive and analyze the first data from Ingenuity's flight attempt.
Live coverage began on NASA's site Monday morning at 6:15 a.m. ET, shortly before confirmation of the flight's success at 6:46 a.m. A postflight briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.