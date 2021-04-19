World
NASA's Mars helicopter takes its first flight

By Ashley Strickland, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:08 p.m. ET, April 19, 2021
1 min ago

The helicopter flew for about 40 seconds early this morning

Ingenuity, which is a technology demonstration, flew for about 40 seconds total on Monday. The 4-pound helicopter spun up its two 4-foot blades, rose up 10 feet (3 meters) in the air, hovered, took a photo, and touched back down on Mars.

Here's how the flight operation worked: The Perseverance rover helps the helicopter and its mission team on Earth communicate with each other. It received the flight instructions from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and sent those plans on to the helicopter. Perseverance is parked at an overlook 215 feet (65 meters) away from the helicopter so it could safely watch the flight and capture images and videos.

During the helicopter's hover, it captured images 30 times per second to feed into the navigation computer. This made sure Ingenuity remained level and in the middle of its 33-by-33-feet (10-by-10-meter) air field.

8 min ago

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flew today, marking the first flight on another planet

The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully completed its historic flight on Mars and safely landed back on the surface, according to NASA.

The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:34 a.m. ET.

Unlike when the helicopter's fellow traveler, the Perseverance rover, landed on Mars on Feb. 18, there was a bit of wait to know how the helicopter fared in its attempt.

The helicopter team was in mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, early Monday morning to receive and analyze the first data from Ingenuity's flight attempt.

Live coverage began on NASA's site Monday morning at 6:15 a.m. ET, shortly before confirmation of the flight's success at 6:46 a.m. A postflight briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.