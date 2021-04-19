The Ingenuity team is planning 4 more flights in the next 2 weeks

After a taste of success, the Ingenuity team is eager to get the helicopter back up in the Martian air again.

The helicopter has two weeks left and the team is planning four flights that will push the helicopter to fly higher and longer to test the limits of what it can do.

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration only designed to last for a short time – specifically 31 days.

The ephemeral nature of Ingenuity doesn't matter to its creators. Technology experiments and demonstrations in the past are the reason that rovers like Perseverance can explore Mars today.

When NASA's Pathfinder mission landed on Mars in 1997, it released a microwave-size rover called Sojourner on the surface. The technology demonstration was expected to last for seven days, but held on for 83. It took photos, explored the terrain of Mars and captured chemical and atmospheric measurements.

Perhaps most importantly, Sojourner demonstrated the successful use of the first wheeled rover vehicle on another planet, leading to a succession of car-sized rovers, like Curiosity and Perseverance.

If Ingenuity is successful, it could lead to a similar evolution.