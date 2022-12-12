Families of Lockerbie bombing victims have been informed that the suspect is in US custody
From CNN's Gabby Gretener
The UK official told CNN that “the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect “Mas’ud” or “Masoud” is in US custody.
“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK Government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation, with the sole aim of bringing those who acted along with Al Megrahi to justice,” the official added.
The Lockerbie bombing remains the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in the United Kingdom. It killed 259 people on board the airliner, along with 11 on the ground.
21 min ago
Lockerbie bombing suspect to make first court appearance at 1 p.m. ET Monday in Washington
From CNN's Evan Perez
Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is expected to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon during an arraignment hearing in Washington, DC.
Al-Marimi is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. ET at a federal court in Washington.
He had been in custody in Libya for unrelated crimes when he was charged by the Justice Department two years ago.
The attack killed 270 people as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York, and it remains the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in the United Kingdom.
Abdelbeset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi was accused along with Al Amin Khalifah Fhimah of placing explosives in a portable cassette and radio player that was inside a suitcase on the plane. Megrahi was sentenced in 2001 to 27 years in prison, but was released from prison after being diagnosed with cancer. He died in 2012. Fhimah was acquitted.
CNN’s Gabby Gretener and Evan Perez contributed reporting to this post.
30 min ago
Here's a recap of what happened in the Lockerbie bombing
On Dec. 21, 1988,Pan Am Flight 103 exploded 31,000 feet over Lockerbie, Scotland — 38 minutes after takeoff from London.
United States and British investigators found fragments of a circuit board and a timer, and ruled that a bomb, not mechanical failure, caused the explosion.
The attack had killed 270 people — 259 people on board the airliner, along with 11 on the ground — as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York.
It remains the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in the United Kingdom
Libyans Abdelbeset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifah Fhimah were tried for the bombing. They were accusedof placing explosives in a portable cassette and radio player that was inside a suitcase on the plane. Megrahi was sentenced in 2001 to 27 years in prison, but was released from prison after being diagnosed with cancer. He died in 2012. Fhimah was acquitted.
Two years ago, the US charged a Libyan man, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, for his alleged involvement in making the bomb that destroyed the flight. He is now in US custody.
26 min ago
The US has taken custody of the Lockerbie bombing suspect
From CNN's Gabby Gretener and Evan Perez
A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in the United States and Scotland said Sunday.
The US charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his alleged involvement in the bombing two years ago, a spokesman for the UK Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service told CNN.
The attack killed 270 people as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York.
The US has “taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker,” the US Justice Department confirmed in a statement issued Sunday morning, saying he is expected to make his initial appearance in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
Al-Marimi had been in custody in Libya for unrelated crimes when charged by the US Justice Department two years ago.