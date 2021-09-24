Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, joins a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany on Friday, September 24. (Michael Sohn/AP)

Fridays for Future (FFF) is a youth-driven global climate strike movement that started in August 2018, when then 15-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg skipped school and staged sit-ins on Fridays outside the Swedish Parliament.

In the three weeks leading up to the Swedish election, she sat outside the Parliament every school day, demanding urgent action on the climate crisis.

Thunberg leads a school strike and sits outside of Riksdagen, the Swedish parliament building, in order to raise awareness for climate change on August 28, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Soon, others joined and the group decided to continue their strike until Swedish authorities implemented policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They wanted climate efforts to be in line with goals under the 2015 Paris Agreement to contain global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, but preferably 1.5 degrees, above preindustrial levels. Very few countries are in line with that goal right now.

The strikers created the hashtag #FridaysForFuture and encouraged other young people all over the world to join them. They sometimes coordinate their protests, like those today, expected in more than 1,400 locations around the world.