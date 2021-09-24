Protesters from Insulate Britain block the A20 which provides access to the Port of Dover, in Kent, England on Friday, Sept. 24. (Gareth Fuller/PA/AP)

Climate protesters from a group called Insulate Britain have blocked the country's busiest ferry port at Dover after being banned from causing disruption on the M25, a ring road that encircles Greater London.

More than 40 people are blocking the port in an attempt to pressure the UK government into insulating homes across the country to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The UK has a widespread problem with energy inefficiency in its homes, many of which date back hundreds of years and are hard to heat in winter and cool in summer.

Images show protestors blocking the A20 into the port.

“Disruption is the only way to keep insulation on the agenda,” Insulation Britain said on Twitter.

“It is the only way to draw attention to ill health & early death as a result of fuel poverty.”

The group, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, has caused havoc on the M25 motorway five times over the last two weeks. The group's members are now being threatened with imprisonment if they return to the M25 following a high court injunction banning climate protests there.

The Port of Dover's management said protesters were blocking both the entrance and exit to the port, though it remains open.