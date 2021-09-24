Police have arrested 17 people in connection with protests at the UK's busiest ferry port of Dover.
Police in the county of Kent said they were dealing with protest activity that began at around 8:20 a.m. local time and had been going for around three hours.
The group has been calling on the UK government to insulate homes across the country to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
31 min ago
Climate activists block UK's busiest ferry port in Dover
From CNN's Isabelle Jani-Friend in Sussex
Climate protesters from a group called Insulate Britain have blocked the country's busiest ferry port at Dover after being banned from causing disruption on the M25, a ring road that encircles Greater London.
More than 40 people are blocking the port in an attempt to pressure the UK government into insulating homes across the country to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The UK has a widespread problem with energy inefficiency in its homes, many of which date back hundreds of years and are hard to heat in winter and cool in summer.
Images show protestors blocking the A20 into the port.
“Disruption is the only way to keep insulation on the agenda,” Insulation Britain said on Twitter.
“It is the only way to draw attention to ill health & early death as a result of fuel poverty.”
The group, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, has caused havoc on the M25 motorway five times over the last two weeks. The group's members are now being threatened with imprisonment if they return to the M25 following a high court injunction banning climate protests there.
Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike kicks off with call for 'colonizers' of the rich world to pay up
Protesters have begun to gather at the Reichstag, which houses the lower chamber of Germany's parliament, in central Berlin.
Germany has the highest number of youth protests planned for Friday, with more than 400 scheduled to take place in the country, and the movement's founder, Greta Thunberg, is expected to speak in Berlin.
Youth protesters from over 1,400 locations are calling on the Global North to pay their "climate debt."
“The colonizers of the north have a debt to pay for their disproportionate amount of historic emissions and that starts with the increase of climate finance to implement anti-racist climate reparations,” protest organizers said.
“Other socio-economic crises such as racism, sexism, ableism, class inequality, and more amplify the climate crisis and vice versa.”
The Global Climate Strike is taking place across all inhabited continents under the banner #UprootTheSystem.
The strike comes as world leaders make key decisions on climate at the UN General Assembly and just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
They protest organizers are calling for "a future where people and planet are prioritized."
"They are also asking leaders of the Global North to drastically cut their emissions, ensure equitable distribution of the Covid vaccine and to recognize how the climate crisis impacts human safety, particularly that of indigenous communities."