Netanyahu: I'm sure Trump will "do the right thing"
After presenting what he called evidence of Iran's lies about its nuclear weapons program, Israel Prime Minister said he is sure President Trump "will do the right thing" over the next few days when it comes to the nuclear deal.
Netanyahu: Iran lied about its nuclear weapons program
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we've known for years that Iran has had a secret nuclear weapons program."
Netanyahu then presented slides of what he called Iran's "secret nuclear files."
He showed maps, illustrations and animations that Netanyahu says is proof of the nuclear weapons program.
"The United States is with Israel in this fight," Secretary Pompeo says
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the close ties between the U.S. and Israel, saying the two countries have “never been stronger," according to a statement made to reporters in Tel Aviv, Sunday.
Pompeo highlighted their shared concerns regarding Iran, saying that “many of the conversations” he had at today’s meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have "centered on Iran."
“Strong cooperation with close allies like Israel is critical to our efforts to counteract Iran’s malign and destabilizing activity in the Middle East, and around the world," Pompeo said.
The US Secretary of State went on to say, “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region, and Iran’s ambition to dominate the middle east remains. The United States is with Israel in this fight.”
Netanyahu's speech comes after Macron spoke to him about "enlarging" the Iran deal
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about "enlarging" the nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said in a statement.
"He (Macron) informed him (Netanyahu) of the steps he had taken towards enlarging the agreement on the control of Iran's nuclear, ballistic and regional activities," the statement said.
"(Macron) reaffirmed how important Israel's security is to France. He stressed the need to ensure regional stability and avoid escalation."
Meanwhile, the UK, France and Germany -- the three European countries party to the deal -- have scrambled to preserve the deal in the face of Trump's threats to withdraw.
Saudi Arabia and Israel have repeatedly come out against the Iran nuclear deal, and called on Western allies to clamp down on its rival's ballistic missile program. President Trump has insisted that a new Iran deal should restrict Iran's missiles.
Iran says it will resist any efforts to disarm it.
Trump and Netanyahu spoke about Iran on Saturday
The White House says President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday.
According to a White House readout of the call:
“The two leaders discussed the continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region, especially the problems posed by the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities."