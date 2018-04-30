US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the close ties between the U.S. and Israel, saying the two countries have “never been stronger," according to a statement made to reporters in Tel Aviv, Sunday.

Pompeo highlighted their shared concerns regarding Iran, saying that “many of the conversations” he had at today’s meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have "centered on Iran."

“Strong cooperation with close allies like Israel is critical to our efforts to counteract Iran’s malign and destabilizing activity in the Middle East, and around the world," Pompeo said.

The US Secretary of State went on to say, “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region, and Iran’s ambition to dominate the middle east remains. The United States is with Israel in this fight.”