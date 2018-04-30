Israel's Netanyahu speaks about Iran dealBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Netanyahu: Iran nuclear deal is "based on lies"
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the Iran nuclear deal, saying it was based on lies.
He said Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program. He added that Iran continued to expand it program.
Netanyahu said Iran lied again in 2015 when it didn't come clean to the International Atomic Energy Agency, as required by the deal.
Netanyahu said Israel has 100,000 "secret files that prove" that Iran lied.
Iran's foreign minister criticizes Netanyahu
From CNN’s Hande Atay Alam
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu with his tweet on Monday, saying “BREAKING: The boy who can’t stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA.”
Zarif wrote: “You can only fool some of the people so many times.” He also copied the photo of the graphic of a bomb that Netanyahu showed during his speech at United Nations General Assembly from 2012.
During the 2012 United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a graphic of a bomb to show the progress Iran had made during his speech. He said it had already completed the first stage of uranium enrichment and called for global action against Iran’s nuclear program.
The tweet was posted before Netanyahu’s live television address from the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on Monday, during which he accused Iran of having a comprehensive nuclear weapons program.
Netanyahu: I'm sure Trump will "do the right thing"
After presenting what he called evidence of Iran's lies about its nuclear weapons program, Israel Prime Minister said he is sure President Trump "will do the right thing" over the next few days when it comes to the nuclear deal.
Netanyahu: Iran lied about its nuclear weapons program
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "we've known for years that Iran has had a secret nuclear weapons program."
Netanyahu then presented slides of what he called Iran's "secret nuclear files."
He showed maps, illustrations and animations that Netanyahu says is proof of the nuclear weapons program.
"The United States is with Israel in this fight," Secretary Pompeo says
From CNN’s Jonny Hallam
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the close ties between the U.S. and Israel, saying the two countries have “never been stronger," according to a statement made to reporters in Tel Aviv, Sunday.
Pompeo highlighted their shared concerns regarding Iran, saying that “many of the conversations” he had at today’s meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have "centered on Iran."
“Strong cooperation with close allies like Israel is critical to our efforts to counteract Iran’s malign and destabilizing activity in the Middle East, and around the world," Pompeo said.
The US Secretary of State went on to say, “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region, and Iran’s ambition to dominate the middle east remains. The United States is with Israel in this fight.”
Netanyahu's speech comes after Macron spoke to him about "enlarging" the Iran deal
From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about "enlarging" the nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said in a statement.
"He (Macron) informed him (Netanyahu) of the steps he had taken towards enlarging the agreement on the control of Iran's nuclear, ballistic and regional activities," the statement said.
"(Macron) reaffirmed how important Israel's security is to France. He stressed the need to ensure regional stability and avoid escalation."
Meanwhile, the UK, France and Germany -- the three European countries party to the deal -- have scrambled to preserve the deal in the face of Trump's threats to withdraw.
Saudi Arabia and Israel have repeatedly come out against the Iran nuclear deal, and called on Western allies to clamp down on its rival's ballistic missile program. President Trump has insisted that a new Iran deal should restrict Iran's missiles.
Iran says it will resist any efforts to disarm it.
Trump and Netanyahu spoke about Iran on Saturday
The White House says President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday.
According to a White House readout of the call:
“The two leaders discussed the continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region, especially the problems posed by the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities."