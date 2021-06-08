Here's why a slate of websites and apps went down this morning

The Fastly home page is seen on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A slew of websites and apps around the world went down this morning after Fastly, a major content delivery network, reported a widespread failure.

So what exactly happened? Fastly said it had identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across its servers. The company has disabled that configuration.

Essentially, Fastly took down its own network with a bad software update — a rare but not unheard of goof that has temporarily brought down parts of even larger online platforms, including Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), in the past.