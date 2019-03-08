Dubai-based makeup mogul Huda Kattan founded her billion-dollar cosmetics brand Huda Beauty in 2013.

She joined the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Sheryl Sandberg and 21-year-old Kylie Jenner in Forbes' list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women" last year.

For Kattan, the US-born daughter of Iraqi immigrants, it started with a blog.

I noticed there were no bloggers that looked like me... nobody that I could look (up) to," Huda told CNN in 2018.

Disillusioned with her job in finance, Huda (pictured above) quit to become a makeup artist, and in 2010 she launched her own website with makeup tutorials, skincare routines and beauty hacks.

Her commercial breakthrough came shortly after she launched her brand, when she teamed up with her sisters Mona and Alya -- who act as Huda Beauty's global president and chief Instagram officer, respectively -- to create a line of false eyelashes. They flew off the shelves and caught the eye of US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.

But Huda, 35, feels Instagram was the turning point. The social platform allowed her to reach people across the globe and as her videos started to go viral, her followers multiplied.