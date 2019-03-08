International Women's Day: Powerful stories from around the worldBy Meg Wagner, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Veronica Rocha, CNN
She runs a billion-dollar beauty empire
From CNN's Nell Lewis
Dubai-based makeup mogul Huda Kattan founded her billion-dollar cosmetics brand Huda Beauty in 2013.
She joined the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Sheryl Sandberg and 21-year-old Kylie Jenner in Forbes' list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women" last year.
For Kattan, the US-born daughter of Iraqi immigrants, it started with a blog.
Disillusioned with her job in finance, Huda (pictured above) quit to become a makeup artist, and in 2010 she launched her own website with makeup tutorials, skincare routines and beauty hacks.
Her commercial breakthrough came shortly after she launched her brand, when she teamed up with her sisters Mona and Alya -- who act as Huda Beauty's global president and chief Instagram officer, respectively -- to create a line of false eyelashes. They flew off the shelves and caught the eye of US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian.
But Huda, 35, feels Instagram was the turning point. The social platform allowed her to reach people across the globe and as her videos started to go viral, her followers multiplied.
Meghan takes on another new role
From CNN's Max Foster
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will today become Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Kensington Palace has announced.
The Trust “exists to champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world who are driving positive social change, serving their communities and providing hope, work and self-employment opportunities for others.”
A Kensington Palace statement read: “In this new role, The Duchess will highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls.”
Lord Geidt, Chairman of the Trust, said: “The Queen's Commonwealth Trust is thrilled to welcome The Duchess of Sussex as its Vice-President. The support and encouragement which Her Royal Highness will bring to the young leaders with whom we work promises to have a profound effect.”
Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II remains the Patron of the Trust and the Duke of Sussex, Harry, remains as President.
Meghan is also due to take part in a panel discussion on female empowerment to mark International Women’s Day later Friday.
Meghan will join an impressive line-up of activists including Eurythmics singer and humanitarian Annie Lennox and Julia Gillard, who became Australia's first female prime minister in 2010.
This Nobel Peace Prize winner fought to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war
From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet
ISIS militants overran Nadia Murad's village in northern Iraq when she was just a high school student. In 2018 the 25-year-old became a joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.
She shared the honor with Denis Mukwege, a doctor who has worked to treat thousands of women and girls affected by rape and sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Unlike some previous winners of the prestigious award, such as Nelson Mandela or Malala Yousafzai, Murad isn't a global household name. But she's become an increasingly high-profile voice. She has used her traumatic experience -- kidnapped, enslaved and raped by ISIS fighters -- to become an advocate for the Yazidi minority in Iraq and to fight for the rights of women and refugees.
The Nobel committee chair said Murad had "shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims."
Murad was in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when she learned she had won the prize.
International Women's Day organizers want to bring "gender balance" to the world
International Women's Day is here and women across the world are aiming to bring attention to their accomplishments and obstacles.
This year's theme is #BalanceforBetter and hopes to provide "a unified direction to guide and galvanize continuous collective action," organizers of Women's March say on their website.
"Balance is not a women's issue, it's a business issue. The race is on for the gender-balanced boardroom, a gender-balanced government, gender-balanced media coverage, a gender-balance of employees, more gender-balance in wealth, gender-balanced sports coverage... Gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive," organizers said.
Why we observe International Women's Day: It started in the early 1900s as an annual celebration recognizing women's economic, political and social achievements. The day also serves to highlight the ongoing struggle for gender equality worldwide.
The first International Women's Day took place in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, according to the International Women's Day website.