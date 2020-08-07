An Air India Express flight skidded off the runway at India's Calicut International Airport today, killing at least three people.
Here's where the airport is located:
From CNN's Vedika Sud
A pilot and two passengers are dead after an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport, CNN News 18 reports.
The plane skidded off the runway while landing at the airport, CNN News 18 reports.