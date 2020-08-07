Modi says he is "pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode"
From CNN's Karen Smith
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the plane crash in southwest India, saying he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode."
"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," he tweeted.
22 min ago
India's foreign minister says he's "deeply distressed" to hear about the crash
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Swati Gupta
India's foreign minister tweeted his condolences after the crash.
"Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted.
He added that officials are "ascertaining further details."
25 min ago
Indian authorities urge emergency officials "to take urgent action" after crash
From CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Swati Gupta
Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of India's Kerala state, called on police and fire officials "to take urgent action" after the plane crash that killed at least three people in Kerala Friday.
"Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," Vijayan tweeted.
27 min ago
Here's what the weather was like at the airport at the time of the crash
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The weather observation and reports from the ground show rain at the time the Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport.
The current observation shows light rain, a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit), with light south southwest wind around 10 kph (about 6 mph) and overcast skies. Clouds as low as 300 feet were reported.
43 min ago
The plane broke in two after skidding off runway
From CNN's Vedika Sud
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane that skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport landed in heavy rain around 7:40 p.m. ET local time.
After landing, it continued down the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two, DGCA said in a statement to CNN News 18,
The Air India Express flight, a Boeing 737, had 174 passengers on board and six crew members, according to a statement sent to CNN from the ministry of aviation.
"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the statement read.
The incident happened at Kozhikode Calicut international airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in the state of Kerala.
58 min ago
Here's where the plane crash happened
An Air India Express flight skidded off the runway at India's Calicut International Airport today, killing at least three people.
Here's where the airport is located:
47 min ago
Three dead in India plane crash
From CNN's Vedika Sud
A pilot and two passengers are dead after an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport, CNN News 18 reports.
The plane skidded off the runway while landing at the airport, CNN News 18 reports.