CNN News 18

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane that skidded off the runway at Kozhikode international airport landed in heavy rain around 7:40 p.m. ET local time.

After landing, it continued down the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two, DGCA said in a statement to CNN News 18,

The Air India Express flight, a Boeing 737, had 174 passengers on board and six crew members, according to a statement sent to CNN from the ministry of aviation.

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care," the statement read.

The incident happened at Kozhikode Calicut international airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in the state of Kerala.