The pilot of the deadly plane crash in Kerala tried to land earlier and then did a turnaround, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNNI.

“The weather conditions were not good. The pilot had tried to land earlier and then did a turnaround,” Puri said.

“The aircraft would not be brought to a halt by the end of the runway, and there’s a 35-foot drop in a gorge,” he said, adding that the plane – fortunately – did not catch fire.