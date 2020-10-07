Evacuation orders and curfews have been issued for several areas near the Louisiana coast in advance of Hurricane Delta hitting sometime later this week.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Lafayette Parish by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Residents are being "encouraged" to evacuate, a press release from Guillory's office said.

Iberia Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation order for all residents of the parish and is "strongly encouraging" people to evacuate.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued in Vermilion Parish for all residents in low-lying areas and anyone who lives in a trailer. Voluntary evacuations are in place for all areas below LA-14, and mayors of towns in those areas are encouraging residents to evacuate.

Gueydan Mayor Jude Reese posted a letter on social media to residents, saying the town is "in the worst possible position to be in, I say this not to scare anyone or instill fear in you but simply to get you to realize how serious this situation can be if it stays on the projected path!" He encouraged all residents to consider evacuating as soon as possible.

The town of Grand Isle has issued a mandatory evacuation order, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. local time Thursday. Mayor David Camardelle issued a curfew that goes into effect at 8 p.m. local time Thursday. No one will be allowed out of their homes during the curfew, Camardelle said in a statement.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt has issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time on Thursday and Friday.