Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and despite a very active season already, it is setting itself apart from the others in big ways.

Let's start at the beginning.

While "Delta" has been used once before, this is the earliest the Greek name has ever been used in a calendar year -- more than a month sooner than on November 15, 2005. (And the Greek alphabet has only been tapped twice to name storms once a year's entire list is used up.)

Delta also grew from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane in about 30 hours, with maximum sustained winds speeding up 85 mph in 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday. That's the quickest increase in sustained wind speed in one day by a storm this year. ("Rapid intensification" is defined as an increase in top winds by 35 mph in 24 hours, and Delta more than doubled that.)

