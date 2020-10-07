World
Hurricane Delta

Live

Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

The latest on Hurricane Delta

By Meg Wagner, Judson Jones and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, October 7, 2020
1 min ago

All the ways Hurricane Delta is a historic storm

From CNN MeteorologistAllison Chinchar

Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and despite a very active season already, it is setting itself apart from the others in big ways.

Let's start at the beginning. 

While "Delta" has been used once before, this is the earliest the Greek name has ever been used in a calendar year -- more than a month sooner than on November 15, 2005. (And the Greek alphabet has only been tapped twice to name storms once a year's entire list is used up.)

Delta also grew from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane in about 30 hours, with maximum sustained winds speeding up 85 mph in 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday. That's the quickest increase in sustained wind speed in one day by a storm this year. ("Rapid intensification" is defined as an increase in top winds by 35 mph in 24 hours, and Delta more than doubled that.)

5 min ago

Hurricane Delta is expected to restrengthen before heading toward the US

Michael Guy, Robert Shackelford, and Hollie Silverman

Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning roughly halfway between the Mexican resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen in the town of Puerto Morelos, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to hit the US Gulf Coast later this week.

Delta currently has winds of 105 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm. The hurricane will quickly make its way over the Yucatan Peninsula this morning and re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later today.

Once back over open water, Delta will likely strengthen back into a major hurricane before turning north toward the Louisiana coast. Hurricane watches and storm surge watches will likely be issued later Wednesday along the US Gulf Coast.

43 min ago

Here's the latest update on Delta from the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Delta remains a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET advisory.

"Delta bringing a life-threatening storm surge and strong winds to northeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula," the center wrote.

The storm is currently about 35 miles west of Cancun, Mexico.

Here's a look at the latest forecasted path of the storm:

1 hr 2 min ago

People are still displaced from Hurricane Laura

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe, Jennifer Gray and Judson Jones

An aerial view shows homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Laura in Cameron, Louisiana on August 29.
An aerial view shows homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Laura in Cameron, Louisiana on August 29. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

Louisiana's State Emergency Operations Center has been activated since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is still dealing with the recovery from Hurricane Laura, which struck the area in August.

More than 6,600 people who evacuated ahead of Laura are still being housed in hotels that are being used as shelters, Edwards said. Evacuees from that storm were in 42 different hotels at one time, and they are now being consolidated into 10 in New Orleans, one in Baton Rouge and one in the Lafayette area.

If Delta makes landfall in Louisiana, it will be the fourth landfall of a named storm this year in the state -- something that has never previously occurred.

"Although there is still significant uncertainty regarding Delta's intensity when it nears the northern Gulf coast, it is becoming increasing likely that the system will pose a significant wind and storm surge threat to a portion of that area," according to the National Hurricane Center.

And the size of the storm is forecast to increase significantly between Mexico and the US coast, "So regardless of Delta's final landfall intensity, the projected large size of the hurricane is likely to result in a significant storm surge and wind" for parts of the northern Gulf Coast, the center said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Hurricane Delta makes landfall on the Yucatan peninsula

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Hurricane Delta has made landfall roughly half-way between the Mexican resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, in the town of Puerto Morelos, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. 

Delta has winds of 110 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm. 

The hurricane will quickly make its way over the Yucatan this morning, and reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico later today. 

Once back over open water, Delta will likely strengthen back into a major hurricane, before turning north towards the Louisiana coast. 

Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be issued later today along the US Gulf Coast.

1 hr 36 min ago

Louisiana and Alabama declare states of emergency ahead of storm

From CNN's Michael Guy, Robert Shackelford, and Hollie Silverman

In Louisiana, where evacuees are still living in shelters from Hurricane Laura, voluntary evacuations have already began in several low-lying areas.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm. He encouraged residents to be prepared for a major hurricane and not focus on its strength.

Ben Schott, the head of the National Weather Service in New Orleans, said during a Tuesday briefing that Delta will be a major hurricane and that its effects, including life-threatening storm surge, widespread damaging winds and flash flooding and river flooding related to heavy rainfall, will be significant.

The earliest the storm will hit is Friday morning, he said, but if the storm slows, it could be as late as Saturday morning. The whole coastline of Louisiana could see tropical storm winds, Schott said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm to help Alabama begin the preparation process and position the state to be able to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A mandatory evacuation for tourists at the Alabama Gulf Coast, including Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island, and unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, is ordered to begin Wednesday morning.

The storm is already stronger than Hurricane Sally, which caused widespread destruction to the state when it hit September 16, and Ivey encouraged residents to take it seriously.

Other southern states prepare:

  • Mississippi has deployed 160,000 sandbags to low-lying counties and has nine shelters on standby to open if needed, the Mississippi Emergency Management agency said in a tweet Tuesday.
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of potentially severe weather caused by Hurricane Delta, according to a news release from the governor's office.
3 hr 35 min ago

There have been so many storms this season, the National Hurricane Center ran out of names

Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center ran through its list of 21 standard names earlier this year, and has now switched to the Greek alphabet for additional storm names.

This is the second time in recorded history that the center has used Greek letters.

In 2005, the NHC had to use six letters of the Greek alphabet to account for the record number of storms. Four of those systems reached tropical storm strength (Alpha, Gamma, Delta, and Zeta), while the two other storms reached hurricane strength (Beta and Epsilon). The NHC does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z because there aren't enough names to fill those letters.

Here's a look at the next possible Greek letter storms:

17 min ago

Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified yesterday. Here's what that means

Satellite image of Hurricane Delta approaching the Yucatan Peninsula, as of 7:00 UTC, October 7.
Satellite image of Hurricane Delta approaching the Yucatan Peninsula, as of 7:00 UTC, October 7. NOAA

If you thought the past week's lull in hurricane season was a sign of it slowing down -- think again.

Hurricane Delta, an "incredibly dangerous" major hurricane, is on a collision course with Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and the US Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.

From Monday to Tuesday, Delta's wind speeds tripled, growing from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds increased by 85 mph in 24 hours -- the most in one day so far this year.

Early Wednesday morning, ahead of an anticipated landfall between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. CT, the storm weakened slightly, with winds dropping to 120 mph. It is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and extreme winds as it hits the Yucatan, where Cancun and Cozumel are located. The area has been mostly spared by Atlantic storms this season.

About rapid intensification: It usually takes several days or even a week for a tropical storm to grow into a powerful hurricane. But if conditions are just right, a major hurricane can develop in hours -- that process is called rapid intensification.

CNN is on the ground: 