Hurricane Delta has made landfall roughly half-way between the Mexican resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, in the town of Puerto Morelos, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Delta has winds of 110 mph, making it a strong Category 2 storm.

The hurricane will quickly make its way over the Yucatan this morning, and reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico later today.

Once back over open water, Delta will likely strengthen back into a major hurricane, before turning north towards the Louisiana coast.

Hurricane and storm surge watches will likely be issued later today along the US Gulf Coast.