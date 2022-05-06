World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

At least 4 dead after massive explosion at Havana hotel

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:18 p.m. ET, May 6, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Mexico expresses sympathy and solidarity with Cuba after massive blast at hotel in Havana

From CNN's Karol Suarez and Jorge Engels

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6.
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico's foreign minister on Friday tweeted his solidarity with victims in Cuba after a huge explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga as well as nearby vehicles in the capital of Havana, leaving rescuers to comb through the rubble in search of survivors.

"Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as the people of that dear fraternal nation," tweeted Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard confirmed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Cuba in the coming days will proceed as scheduled.

16 min ago

At least 4 dead following massive explosion at Havana hotel, Cuban presidency says

From CNN's Abel Alvarado and Jonny Hallam

At least four people have been killed following a huge explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on Friday, according to the Cuban presidency.

"The First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, explains that so far the death of 4 people has been confirmed. Search and rescue efforts continue at the hotel, where people may still be trapped," the Cuban presidency tweeted on Friday.

18 min ago

Preliminary investigation suggests hotel explosion caused by "gas leak," Cuban presidency says

From CNN's Karol Suarez in Atlanta and Jorge Engels

A preliminary investigation suggests that the huge explosion that destroyed the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba was due to a "gas leak," the Cuban Presidential Office tweeted Friday, adding that more details would follow shortly.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is on the scene of the explosion with other officials.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue, and more people may be trapped, the presidency said.

19 min ago

What it looks like at the scene of the blast in Havana

CNN's Patrick Oppmann captured photos and videos of the Havana hotel where there was an apparent explosion.

Multiple floors of the Hotel Saratoga appear to be blown out, with dust from the debris surrounding what remains of the building.

19 min ago

Massive explosion destroys Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba

From CNN's Patrick Oppmann in Havana

An explosion rocked Havana, Cuba, on Friday, destroying the Hotel Saratoga. Buses and cars were also destroyed outside the hotel. 

It was not clear what caused the explosion in the center of the city.  

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that a "massive blast" had occurred.

Cuban police and fire rescue were combing through the rubble looking for survivors. 