Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico's foreign minister on Friday tweeted his solidarity with victims in Cuba after a huge explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga as well as nearby vehicles in the capital of Havana, leaving rescuers to comb through the rubble in search of survivors.

"Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as the people of that dear fraternal nation," tweeted Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard confirmed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Cuba in the coming days will proceed as scheduled.