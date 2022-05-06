World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Massive explosion at Havana hotel

Live Updates

At least 8 dead after massive explosion at Havana hotel

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:06 p.m. ET, May 6, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

What we know about the Hotel Saratoga, the historic hotel destroyed in the blast

From CNN Español

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana — destroyed this Friday after a major explosion — has a long history. The building, located steps from the Capitol, was built at the end of the 19th century and, by the 1930s, it was one of the most important hotels of the city.

The building where the Hotel Saratoga is located, according to the historian Carlos Venegas, had been designed to house warehouses, homes and guest houses. It was ordered to be built by the Spanish merchant Gregorio Palacios around 1879-1880, according to the hotel.

"Gregorio Palacios, a native of Santander, was one of the richest urban owners in Havana and one of the largest contributors to the treasury," the historian explains, according to the hotel. In 1879 he signed the contract for the construction of the three-story building.

The Hotel Saratoga, which was previously located on the street Monte, was moved to this building on street Prado around 1933.

The hotel's façade has retained some of the original features. Elements of the building such as bars, wooden lattices, marble stairs and columns show how it was originally, despite the great changes that have occurred inside its doors.

One of the curiosities highlighted by the hotel, which by 1935 was already listed in tourist guides as one of the most prominent in the Cuban capital, is part of the history of the Anacaonas, which was the first orchestra made up of entirely of women in the country.

The musical shows on the terrace attracted a large number of people to the surroundings of the building in the first part of the 20th century and it was precisely in that corner where the orchestra began.

Personalities such as the writer Rafael Alberti have passed through the Hotel Saratoga, whose visit is framed in a commemorative plaque of the building, which was reopened as a hotel in 2005.

Read more about the hotel in Spanish here.

17 min ago

Photos from the scene of the Havana hotel explosion 

From CNN's Patrick Oppmann, Karol Suarez and Jorge Engels

Police and fire rescuers are combing through rubble for survivors after an explosion late Friday morning destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba, killing at least eight people and injuring 30 more.

A gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, according to the Cuban Presidential Office, who said that more details would follow shortly.

Here's a look at some images from the scene:

Hotel Saratoga is heavily damaged after an explosion in Havana on May 6.
Hotel Saratoga is heavily damaged after an explosion in Havana on May 6. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Debris is scattered after an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana on May 6.
Debris is scattered after an explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana on May 6. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

A sign for Hotel Saratoga hangs amid the rubble after it was heavily damaged by an explosion in Havana on May 6.
A sign for Hotel Saratoga hangs amid the rubble after it was heavily damaged by an explosion in Havana on May 6. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

The Saratoga Hotel is seen after an explosion in Havana on May 6.
The Saratoga Hotel is seen after an explosion in Havana on May 6. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)

42 min ago

Death toll updated to at least 8 in Havana hotel explosion, according to Cuban presidency

From CNN's Jorge Engels

At least eight people have died and 30 are hospitalized after a powerful explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, according to the Cuban presidency.

Several people are offering to donate blood, the Cuban presidency added.

49 min ago

Mexico expresses sympathy and solidarity with Cuba after massive blast at hotel in Havana

From CNN's Karol Suarez and Jorge Engels

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6.
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana on May 6. (Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico's foreign minister on Friday tweeted his solidarity with victims in Cuba after a huge explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga as well as nearby vehicles in the capital of Havana, leaving rescuers to comb through the rubble in search of survivors.

"Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as the people of that dear fraternal nation," tweeted Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard confirmed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Cuba in the coming days will proceed as scheduled.

1 hr 4 min ago

At least 4 dead following massive explosion at Havana hotel, Cuban presidency says

From CNN's Abel Alvarado and Jonny Hallam

At least four people have been killed following a huge explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on Friday, according to the Cuban presidency.

"The First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, explains that so far the death of 4 people has been confirmed. Search and rescue efforts continue at the hotel, where people may still be trapped," the Cuban presidency tweeted on Friday.

1 hr 6 min ago

Preliminary investigation suggests hotel explosion caused by "gas leak," Cuban presidency says

From CNN's Karol Suarez in Atlanta and Jorge Engels

A preliminary investigation suggests that the huge explosion that destroyed the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba was due to a "gas leak," the Cuban Presidential Office tweeted Friday, adding that more details would follow shortly.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is on the scene of the explosion with other officials.

Search-and-rescue efforts continue, and more people may be trapped, the presidency said.

1 hr 6 min ago

What it looks like at the scene of the blast in Havana

CNN's Patrick Oppmann captured photos and videos of the Havana hotel where there was an apparent explosion.

Multiple floors of the Hotel Saratoga appear to be blown out, with dust from the debris surrounding what remains of the building.

1 hr 6 min ago

Massive explosion destroys Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba

From CNN's Patrick Oppmann in Havana

An explosion rocked Havana, Cuba, on Friday, destroying the Hotel Saratoga. Buses and cars were also destroyed outside the hotel. 

It was not clear what caused the explosion in the center of the city.  

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that a "massive blast" had occurred.

Cuban police and fire rescue were combing through the rubble looking for survivors. 