The tsunami threat from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Haiti region has passed and there is no further tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.
6 min ago
Have you been affected by the Haiti earthquake? Let us know.
1 min ago
Aftershocks could cause more damage after initial quake, CNN meteorologist says
Following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said aftershocks will be a concern going forward.
A 5.2 magnitude aftershock occurred 17 km (10 miles) from Chantal, Haiti, earlier this morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
Structures are now compromised from the initial quake, Chinchar said, and "more buildings could start to sustain damage even if those aftershocks are not as strong."
The earthquake this morning, which was 10 kilometers deep (6 miles deep), is considered a shallow quake, Chinchar explained.
"The population that felt it, you have over half a million people that felt very strong shaking and five million people that felt moderate shaking, not just in Haiti but some of the surrounding areas. We are likely to see economic losses around this area, mostly dealing with the structures that are there," Chinchar said.
41 min ago
Tropical Storm Grace could impact Haiti region next week
From CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Haley Brink
Tropical Storm Grace could hit the Haiti region from Monday into Tuesday next week.
Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
On the current forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and the Dominican Republic on Monday.
14 min ago
Tsunami threat issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti
A tsunami threat was issued in the Haiti region, according to NOAA's US Tsunami Warning System.
Tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters (about 3 to 9 feet) above the tide level are possible along some coasts of Haiti.
The timing on the tsunami waves threat have already happened, according to the most recent US Tsunami warning system alert.
3 min ago
The US Geological Survey is estimating "high casualties" and widespread disaster in Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake Saturday morning.
“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” according to the USGS.
Estimated economic losses are 0 to 3% GDP of Haiti, according to the USGS.