South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Monday to "overhaul" the country's approach to extreme weather from the climate crisis after heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides, killing dozens of people.

"These extreme weather events will be commonplace going forward, so we must accept climate change is happening and deal with it," Yoon said in a cabinet meeting Monday, according to a statement from the president's office.

"The perception that it’s unavoidable because climate change is an anomaly must be overhauled,” he said, urging officials to act with “utmost determination.”

At least 41 people have died and nine people remain missing in the country as a result of heavy rain, according to the Ministry Interior and Safety. Among the deaths, 14 were killed after being trapped in an underpass in the city of Cheongju that flooded on Saturday, according to the ministry.

The South Korean government and provincial police said they have launched investigations into the deadly underpass flooding.