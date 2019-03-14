In cities across India, school students joined climate strikes.

Vidit Baya, head of the Fridays for Future movement in India, tells CNN that India is already suffering from the impacts of climate change.

"In 2018, severe floods affected the coastal state of Kerala killing hundreds and injuring thousands. It is suspected that a 2 degrees Celsius rise in world’s temperature will make India’s monsoon ever more unpredictable," he says.

"Rising sea levels will impact agriculture and degrade groundwater quality," according to Baya.

Watch student protesters in India: