Global Climate Strike: Students around the world protest climate inaction
"India is already suffering from climate change"
By CNN's Isabelle Gerretsen
In cities across India, school students joined climate strikes.
Vidit Baya, head of the Fridays for Future movement in India, tells CNN that India is already suffering from the impacts of climate change.
"In 2018, severe floods affected the coastal state of Kerala killing hundreds and injuring thousands. It is suspected that a 2 degrees Celsius rise in world’s temperature will make India’s monsoon ever more unpredictable," he says.
"Rising sea levels will impact agriculture and degrade groundwater quality," according to Baya.
Watch student protesters in India:
"Drought and extreme weather will destroy our economy"
By CNN's Isabelle Gerretsen
In Tel Aviv, hundreds of students have gathered to protest what they say is the Israeli government's failure to cut emissions and switch to renewable energy sources.
"We fear that drought and extreme weather conditions will destroy our economy because when temperature rises the need for water will increase and also the lack (of) water multiplies. Low income families will struggle to pay for water," Michael Bäcklund, one of the strike's main organizers, tells CNN.
Luxembourg: "Governments of the world have to wake up"
By CNN's Mark Tutton
Thousands of young people have gathered in Luxembourg City, singing, dancing and listening to speeches.
“We strike to express our dissatisfaction with current large-scale inaction on climate change,” says Zelie Guisset, from Youth for Climate Luxembourg.
“To show we are gravely concerned about the world we will live our future lives in. To demand that treating the climate crisis as the crisis it is. Hoping that our strike will urge and pressure politicians or other people in power to take the urgent action needed to solve this climate crisis.
“Thirty years of ‘small individual acts’ and ‘everyone does their bit’ has not worked. Governments of the world have to wake up."
Mayors support striking students
By CNN's Isabelle Gerretsen
Mayors around the world have expressed their support for the student protests.
“It is heartening to see our young people taking a stand and reminding us that it is their generation who will be left to face the worst effects of climate change if we don't act quickly to cut carbon emissions,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.
“It is truly inspiring to see young people demanding urgent climate action. It is our responsibility as adults and political leaders, to learn from you and deliver the future you want and the future you can trust in,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who joined the march in Paris.
Italy inspired by Greta
By CNN's Mark Tutton
In Rome, posing in a front of a banner that says "There is no planet B," Emilio Zanzibar, 17, is worried for animals' future as well as humans.
On the right, Pietro Rossi, 16, is one of the many protesters today who are inspired by Great Thunberg. "Greta's courage to stand all alone at the beginning has been of real inspiration for all," he says.
Pictured below, climate activists gather at the monument to Vittorio Emanuele II, Rome.
The climate activism isn't confined to Rome. In Pisa, protester Martina Cocchi says: "In my region climate change is eroding coast areas."
She adds: "I hope with this protest to raise awareness. Together we can influence more and more people everyday and get the attention of the people in power."
"I've even striked in the polar vortex"
By CNN's Isabelle Gerretsen
When she was just eight years old, Alexandria Villasenor first became aware of the devastating impacts of climate change. A prolonged drought in 2013 caused the lake in her hometown Folsom, California, to completely dry up.
She was once again confronted by the threat of climate change when mass wildfires broke out in Paradise, California, last summer.
"I started to realize (these events) aren't normal and that they are linked to climate change," she tells CNN.
Every Friday, Villasenor strikes against global climate inaction outside the United Nations headquarters. "I sit there until I'm numb. I've even striked in the polar vortex."
"I'm upset with how world leaders are treating the climate crisis. [The youth] need to make sure that people in power start taking action because we don't have time to wait until we can," she says.
People power in Scotland
By CNN's Mark Tutton
In Glasgow, young people people are singing "power to the people," and declaring a "climate emergency."
In Edinburgh, Oaklands School for young people with long term support needs joins the protests, and extols the virtues of becoming less reliant on our cars.
"We need climate action," urge Nigerian children
By CNN's Tom Page
Nigerian climate activist Oladosu Adenike says "Our earth is on fire" and shares videos on social media of young protesters telling the world "our future matters."
An update from Greta in Stockholm
By CNN's Tom Page
Greta Thunberg, who has galvanized many into joining these protests today, says over 10,000 students have flooded the event in Sweden's capital, and police are stopping people from coming closer to the stage. "We need bigger venues," Thunberg adds.
Another angle courtesy of CNN's Atika Shubert: