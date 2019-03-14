School students take part in a national climate strike in Australia.
Global Climate Strike: Students around the world protest climate inaction
India strikes back ... including 2 lone but dedicated protestors
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
Strikes are planned in 36 locations around India today. About 150 kids are protesting in Central Park in Connaught Place -- a major financial, commercial and business hub in New Delhi.
In Mangaldai city, in northwest India, there are only two protestors, but they more than make up for the lack of a crowd with their commitment. If anyone's in the area, go and join them!
"What is the purpose of education if those in power are not listening to us?"
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
Shaama Sandooyea lives on a small island in the Indian Ocean, about 1,400 miles off the coast of Africa – a pocket of "yellow sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coconut trees, under a burning sun."
But while it seems to tick all the boxes for a tropical paradise, Mauritius is in the grip of climate change.
Rising seas have destroyed homes, storm surges have devastated sections of coastline and torrential rain has battered the island.
In March 2013, a flash flood caused the death of 11 people in the island's capital, Port Louis.
"Since that day, everyone is scared of rainfalls," says Sandooyea.
The 22-year-old marine biology student has organized the first ever climate change protest in Mauritius and hopes to make an impact on her government. "What is the purpose of education if ... those who have the power to make a difference, are not listening to us?"
Long-distance strikers
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
Kudos to these students in Bukidnon province, in the southern Philippines, who walked 12 km (7.5 miles) to have their voices heard.
Media scrum in Hong Kong
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
There's a press gang at the Hong Kong rally ...!
Students striking across Asia
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
Strike action is ramping up across Asia as students across the region boycott school and take to the streets to protest government inaction on climate change.
From General Santos City in the southern Philippines ...
... to Penang in northern Malaysia ...
... to Hyderabad in India.
"We need government to call it what it is – a climate emergency.”
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
Patrick Rudd, a 15-year-old student in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, strikes about once a month -- and he always takes this sign with him. “I’ve been part of the climate strike since I heard about Greta Thunberg sitting outside her parliament,” he says.
Rudd wants to see global carbon emissions halved by 2030. “We need radical action and we need it now. We need governments to call it what it is -- a climate emergency.”
Students rally in Hong Kong
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
This shark is on her way to the climate change strike in Hong Kong.
A large crowd is gathering in Chater Square in the city's central financial district.
International school students, in particular, have embraced the protest -- and made some excellent signs.
The crowd is about to start marching ...
... and they're off!
Shootings in New Zealand mosques close to climate march
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
This morning's tragic mass shootings took place in central Christchurch, close to where the climate change strike was happening.
The city council is advising parents to contact staff who will take their details and check if their child is in a civic building. They advised concerned parents to not "try to come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city."
20,000 on the streets of Melbourne
By CNN's Sarah Lazarus
A reported 20,000 students have taken to the streets of Melbourne to protest climate change inaction.
Moving through the site on foot is slow with so many people jamming the streets and the chanting is LOUD.