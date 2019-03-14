World
School students take part in a national climate strike in Australia.

Live Updates

Global Climate Strike: Students around the world protest climate inaction

less than 1 min ago3:07 a.m. ET, March 15, 2019
less than 1 min ago

India strikes back ... including 2 lone but dedicated protestors

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

Strikes are planned in 36 locations around India today. About 150 kids are protesting in Central Park in Connaught Place -- a major financial, commercial and business hub in New Delhi.

In Mangaldai city, in northwest India, there are only two protestors, but they more than make up for the lack of a crowd with their commitment. If anyone's in the area, go and join them!

21 min ago

"What is the purpose of education if those in power are not listening to us?"

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

Shaama Sandooyea lives on a small island in the Indian Ocean, about 1,400 miles off the coast of Africa – a pocket of "yellow sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coconut trees, under a burning sun."

But while it seems to tick all the boxes for a tropical paradise, Mauritius is in the grip of climate change.

Rising seas have destroyed homes, storm surges have devastated sections of coastline and torrential rain has battered the island.

In March 2013, a flash flood caused the death of 11 people in the island's capital, Port Louis.

"Since that day, everyone is scared of rainfalls," says Sandooyea.

The 22-year-old marine biology student has organized the first ever climate change protest in Mauritius and hopes to make an impact on her government. "What is the purpose of education if ... those who have the power to make a difference, are not listening to us?"

1 hr 7 min ago

Long-distance strikers

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

Kudos to these students in Bukidnon province, in the southern Philippines, who walked 12 km (7.5 miles) to have their voices heard.

1 hr 17 min ago

Media scrum in Hong Kong

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

There's a press gang at the Hong Kong rally ...!

1 hr 35 min ago

Students striking across Asia

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

Strike action is ramping up across Asia as students across the region boycott school and take to the streets to protest government inaction on climate change.

From General Santos City in the southern Philippines ...

... to Penang in northern Malaysia ...

... to Hyderabad in India.

1 hr 14 min ago

"We need government to call it what it is – a climate emergency.”

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

Patrick Rudd, a 15-year-old student in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, strikes about once a month -- and he always takes this sign with him. “I’ve been part of the climate strike since I heard about Greta Thunberg sitting outside her parliament,” he says.

Rudd wants to see global carbon emissions halved by 2030. “We need radical action and we need it now. We need governments to call it what it is -- a climate emergency.”

2 hr 7 min ago

Students rally in Hong Kong

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

This shark is on her way to the climate change strike in Hong Kong.

A large crowd is gathering in Chater Square in the city's central financial district.

International school students, in particular, have embraced the protest -- and made some excellent signs.

The crowd is about to start marching ...

... and they're off!

2 hr 49 min ago

Shootings in New Zealand mosques close to climate march

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

This morning's tragic mass shootings took place in central Christchurch, close to where the climate change strike was happening.

The city council is advising parents to contact staff who will take their details and check if their child is in a civic building. They advised concerned parents to not "try to come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city."

3 hr 32 min ago

20,000 on the streets of Melbourne

By CNN's Sarah Lazarus

A reported 20,000 students have taken to the streets of Melbourne to protest climate change inaction.

Moving through the site on foot is slow with so many people jamming the streets and the chanting is LOUD.