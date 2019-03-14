Shaama Sandooyea lives on a small island in the Indian Ocean, about 1,400 miles off the coast of Africa – a pocket of "yellow sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coconut trees, under a burning sun."

But while it seems to tick all the boxes for a tropical paradise, Mauritius is in the grip of climate change.

Rising seas have destroyed homes, storm surges have devastated sections of coastline and torrential rain has battered the island.

In March 2013, a flash flood caused the death of 11 people in the island's capital, Port Louis.

"Since that day, everyone is scared of rainfalls," says Sandooyea.

The 22-year-old marine biology student has organized the first ever climate change protest in Mauritius and hopes to make an impact on her government. "What is the purpose of education if ... those who have the power to make a difference, are not listening to us?"