Protests have already started in Wellington, New Zealand, where students have clearly spent time thinking of fitting slogans for their signs. One showed a picture of a bee with the words, “If I die you’re coming with me."

This video was taken around 10.30 a.m. local time from an office building in central Wellington. Anna L said she could hear chanting from her office window as dozens of students were marching down Willis Street into Lambton Quay.

“Most of New Zealand support the students with the climate change march, whatever side of the political spectrum they’re on. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen school students in New Zealand march in protest en masse!” she told CNN via Twitter.

The city of Auckland also saw a huge turn out ...