School students take part in a national climate strike in Australia.
Global Climate Strike: Students around the world protest climate inaction
New Zealand is in protest mode
By Jenni Marsh, for CNN
Protests have already started in Wellington, New Zealand, where students have clearly spent time thinking of fitting slogans for their signs. One showed a picture of a bee with the words, “If I die you’re coming with me."
This video was taken around 10.30 a.m. local time from an office building in central Wellington. Anna L said she could hear chanting from her office window as dozens of students were marching down Willis Street into Lambton Quay.
“Most of New Zealand support the students with the climate change march, whatever side of the political spectrum they’re on. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen school students in New Zealand march in protest en masse!” she told CNN via Twitter.
The city of Auckland also saw a huge turn out ...
Asia is going big on the climate strike
By Jenni Marsh, for CNN
Asia is going BIG on the Global Climate Strike today. So far, there are 33 events planned across India, 55 in Australia and 11 the Philippines. Students in China, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are also taking part.
Stay tuned for details ...
From Lagos to London students strike for climate
Adults have failed. Failed to slash emissions and failed to curb global warming -- that is the view of hundreds of thousands of students who will protest climate inaction today, by taking part in the Global Climate Strike.
From Lagos to London, strikes are planned in almost 1,700 towns and cities in over 100 countries. Read more here.
"Climate change is an issue that affects us all"
Toby Thorpe, 17, grew up on the Australian island of Tasmania.
He is helping organize a climate strike because he wants to ensure that future generations will experience the island's natural beauty and clean air.
"The reality of climate change really impacted my community this year, when bushfires ravaged the Huon Valley, and burned over 200,000 hectares of wilderness across the state," he says.
In other parts of the country, floods and tropical storms are wreaking havoc.
A rallying point for Australian strikers is the plan to open the new Carmichael mine in central Queensland.
"It's outrageous. But we're not going to sit and watch our futures being trashed because of their addiction to the fossil fuel industry," says Thorpe.
Read more about Thorpe's motivation to become a climate activist here.