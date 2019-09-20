Global climate strikes
South Korean activists use flashing lights to spell out "SOS" in Morse code
A small group of people are also striking in Seoul, South Korea, to demand faster action to tackle climate change.
Environmental activists staged a performance in central Seoul, using flashing eco-friendly LED lights to sign out "SOS" in Morse code.
Just 2% of South Korea's energy sector is currently renewable, the International Energy Agency told CNN earlier this year.
The country has vowed to close 14 coal power plants as part of its 2050 Energy Vision Plan, but recently invested tens of billions of US dollars in coal, according to the World Energy Council.
Air pollution is a serious problem in South Korea. The government declared it a "social disaster" in March and passed a set of bills to tackle the problem after seven cities experienced record-high concentrations of harmful PM 2.5 particles.
Kids are marching for climate action in Bangkok
Crowds have gathered in Bangkok to march for climate action, under the protest slogan "Fridays for Future."
Like the other marches happening worldwide today, this rally is strikingly young, with students in the mix and young voices conducting call-and-response chants.
"Unite behind climate science," says one placard. Another sign has an illustration of the planet burning, and the words "Our home is on fire."
Climate change effects: Cities like Bangkok are feeling the effects of climate change first hand -- rising sea levels could cause residents to abandon the coastal city. Meanwhile, climate change has created hotter, wetter weather in already-tropical countries like Thailand, worsening the deadly dengue outbreak.
Climate march draws more than 100,000 people in Australia
The climate strikes have kicked off in Australia, with thousands of students, young people, and climate action activists taking to the streets.
A climate march in Melbourne has drawn more than 100,000 people, according to estimates from a Member of Federal Parliament.
Greens MP Adam Bandt, who represents the seat of Melbourne, tweeted: “This is HUUUGE, Melbourne! Announcers just said over 100,000 people! #climateStrike #Greens,”
Thousands more are marching in Sydney and Brisbane, holding signs with climate action slogans.
"We're here striking because we need adequate action on climate change. That's all we're asking for: adequate climate action and climate justice," said Daisy Jeffrey, a student organizer of the school strike.
"We're coming out here today in solidarity. We're coming together to say that this is not right."
Take a look:
Protesters are rallying across the world. Here's what they want.
The organizers of today's climate strike say the crisis will most directly affect young people. But that doesn't mean it shouldn't be an issue on everyone's minds. They want allies.
What they want: Strikers are also demanding "climate justice" to cast the climate crisis as not just an environmental issue, but also an ethical obligation.
The hope is the strikes will show world leaders that it's not just young people who want climate change to be addressed.
"September's climate strikes will kickstart a huge wave of action and renewed ambition all over the world," organizers say.
The UN is holding a climate summit next week
Today's climate strikes come just days ahead of the United Nations' Climate Action Summit on Monday.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has challenged world leaders to gather in New York and share "concrete, realistic plans" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He's invited government, business and civil leaders.
On Saturday, the UN is also hosting a Youth Climate Summit -- the first of its kind. The program will bring together “young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who are committed to addressing the global climate emergency.
Here are some ways you can reduce your carbon footprint
What are some daily changes a single person can make to make less of a carbon footprint?
Jonathan Foley, an environmental scientist and the executive director of the climate solutions organization Project Drawdown, explained some of the options:
- At home, the best things we can do are to change our diets and how we use energy.
- Reducing food waste and our consumption of greenhouse-gas intensive foods —especially beef, lamb, and dairy products — can help a lot.
- We can also use less electricity by buying more efficient air conditioners, refrigerators, and lighting, and purchasing renewable electricity in your town if it's available.
- We can better insulate and weatherize our homes, making the spaces more comfortable, less costly, and more efficient at the same time.
- We can make a difference by walking or taking public transit, flying less, and switching to hybrid or electric cars in the future.
We can all help address the climate crisis at home but that's no substitute for good policy, changes in technology, and shifting business practices and investments. We need to do it all -- at the local, state, and national level.
NYC is letting more than 1 million public school students skip class today
New York City’s 1.1 million public school students will be excused from class if they participate in today's global climate strike, according to the city’s department of education.
There's one catch: The students need parental permission. Elementary school students will need to leave school with a parent.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his support of the strike, saying that, “New York City stands with our young people. They’re our conscience.”
Meet the teen leading New York City's climate march
Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg — one of the organizers of the global climate strike — will lead New York City’s arm of the movement.
And she had a commute that would intimidate even seasoned New Yorkers: The young activist, who no longer takes planes because of their carbon impact, sailed from Sweden to New York on a zero-emissions boat.
Thunberg rose to prominence after staging weekly sit-ins at the Swedish parliament. Her protests inspired teen activists to hold their own protests.
The 16-year old appeared in front of Congress before a hearing on climate change earlier this week. However, instead of delivering prepared remarks, she submitted the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report on global warming, which reported a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels.
“I don't want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists,” she said.
Thunberg also shared a fist bump with former President Barack Obama. He told her: "You and me, we're a team."
Students around the world are striking today over the climate crisis
Students and workers are walking out today to demand their governments take action on climate crisis.
As of Tuesday, 4,638 events were slated to take place in 139 countries, according to teen activist Greta Thunberg, one of the organizers.
The protests aim to put pressure on leaders at the United Nations' Climate Action Summit, which will take place in New York City on Monday.
But the movement goes far beyond New York: There are sit-ins, marches, and festivals planned in Nepal, Bangladesh, Ukraine, the Philippines, Nairobi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among other nations.
The individual strikes are being organized by young people around the world, like activists Thunberg and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. The teens are also supported by international sponsors like Greenpeace, Oxfam, and World Wildlife Fund.