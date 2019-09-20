Global climate strikes
Indonesia activists march while the country's forests burn
Climate activists in Bali, Indonesia, are marching as part of today's global climate strike.
People marched with placards at Sanur Beach, in the south of the resort island. The signs called for action on a number of different climate and environmental issues, including fracking, marine health and air pollution.
Indonesia's forest fires: The issue of pollution and climate change is especially pressing in Indonesia, where sprawling fires in the Sumatra region have burned more than 328,000 hectares (about 800,000 acres).
Hundreds of residents evacuated, and more than 9,000 personnel have been deployed to battle the flames.
The smoke, dust, and air pollution coming from the flames have made their way to the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Singapore, choking cities in a dense gray haze for weeks. Malaysian authorities distributed 2 million face masks to students in affected areas, state news agency Bernama reported Thursday.
Effect on climate: The fires also raise Indonesia's contribution to climate change, as the land burned is extremely carbon rich. Environmental organizations like Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund have spoken out against the fires, calling for action to preserve the land.
Extinction Rebellion activists rally in Hong Kong
A few dozen activists and members of the Extinction Rebellion climate action movement are rallying in Hong Kong, where only about 1% of energy comes from renewable sources.
“This is an amazing opportunity to be part of a global movement. We want Hong Kong to get on board to be part of it," said Harriet Hulme, 35, who moved to Hong Kong from Britain.
“Generally it’s about raising awareness about how serious the situation is," she said. "The government should declare a climate and ecological emergency, and for Hong Kong (to be) carbon neutral by 2025 and to create citizen assemblies to decide the best way forward to become carbon neutral.”
South Korean activists use flashing lights to spell out "SOS" in Morse code
A small group of people are also striking in Seoul, South Korea, to demand faster action to tackle climate change.
Environmental activists staged a performance in central Seoul, using flashing eco-friendly LED lights to sign out "SOS" in Morse code.
Just 2% of South Korea's energy sector is currently renewable, the International Energy Agency told CNN earlier this year.
The country has vowed to close 14 coal power plants as part of its 2050 Energy Vision Plan, but recently invested tens of billions of US dollars in coal, according to the World Energy Council.
Air pollution is a serious problem in South Korea. The government declared it a "social disaster" in March and passed a set of bills to tackle the problem after seven cities experienced record-high concentrations of harmful PM 2.5 particles.
Kids are marching for climate action in Bangkok
Crowds have gathered in Bangkok to march for climate action, under the protest slogan "Fridays for Future."
Like the other marches happening worldwide today, this rally is strikingly young, with students in the mix and young voices conducting call-and-response chants.
"Unite behind climate science," says one placard. Another sign has an illustration of the planet burning, and the words "Our home is on fire."
Climate change effects: Cities like Bangkok are feeling the effects of climate change first hand -- rising sea levels could cause residents to abandon the coastal city. Meanwhile, climate change has created hotter, wetter weather in already-tropical countries like Thailand, worsening the deadly dengue outbreak.
Climate march draws more than 100,000 people in Australia
The climate strikes have kicked off in Australia, with thousands of students, young people, and climate action activists taking to the streets.
A climate march in Melbourne has drawn more than 100,000 people, according to estimates from a Member of Federal Parliament.
Greens MP Adam Bandt, who represents the seat of Melbourne, tweeted: “This is HUUUGE, Melbourne! Announcers just said over 100,000 people! #climateStrike #Greens,”
Thousands more are marching in Sydney and Brisbane, holding signs with climate action slogans.
"We're here striking because we need adequate action on climate change. That's all we're asking for: adequate climate action and climate justice," said Daisy Jeffrey, a student organizer of the school strike.
"We're coming out here today in solidarity. We're coming together to say that this is not right."
Take a look:
Protesters are rallying across the world. Here's what they want.
The organizers of today's climate strike say the crisis will most directly affect young people. But that doesn't mean it shouldn't be an issue on everyone's minds. They want allies.
What they want: Strikers are also demanding "climate justice" to cast the climate crisis as not just an environmental issue, but also an ethical obligation.
The hope is the strikes will show world leaders that it's not just young people who want climate change to be addressed.
"September's climate strikes will kickstart a huge wave of action and renewed ambition all over the world," organizers say.
The UN is holding a climate summit next week
Today's climate strikes come just days ahead of the United Nations' Climate Action Summit on Monday.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has challenged world leaders to gather in New York and share "concrete, realistic plans" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He's invited government, business and civil leaders.
On Saturday, the UN is also hosting a Youth Climate Summit -- the first of its kind. The program will bring together “young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who are committed to addressing the global climate emergency.
Here are some ways you can reduce your carbon footprint
What are some daily changes a single person can make to make less of a carbon footprint?
Jonathan Foley, an environmental scientist and the executive director of the climate solutions organization Project Drawdown, explained some of the options:
- At home, the best things we can do are to change our diets and how we use energy.
- Reducing food waste and our consumption of greenhouse-gas intensive foods —especially beef, lamb, and dairy products — can help a lot.
- We can also use less electricity by buying more efficient air conditioners, refrigerators, and lighting, and purchasing renewable electricity in your town if it's available.
- We can better insulate and weatherize our homes, making the spaces more comfortable, less costly, and more efficient at the same time.
- We can make a difference by walking or taking public transit, flying less, and switching to hybrid or electric cars in the future.
We can all help address the climate crisis at home but that's no substitute for good policy, changes in technology, and shifting business practices and investments. We need to do it all -- at the local, state, and national level.
NYC is letting more than 1 million public school students skip class today
New York City’s 1.1 million public school students will be excused from class if they participate in today's global climate strike, according to the city’s department of education.
There's one catch: The students need parental permission. Elementary school students will need to leave school with a parent.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his support of the strike, saying that, “New York City stands with our young people. They’re our conscience.”