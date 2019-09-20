People at a rally as part of a global climate change campaign at Sanur Beach in Bali, Indonesia, on September 20, 2019. SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP/Getty Images

Climate activists in Bali, Indonesia, are marching as part of today's global climate strike.

People marched with placards at Sanur Beach, in the south of the resort island. The signs called for action on a number of different climate and environmental issues, including fracking, marine health and air pollution.

Indonesia's forest fires: The issue of pollution and climate change is especially pressing in Indonesia, where sprawling fires in the Sumatra region have burned more than 328,000 hectares (about 800,000 acres).

Hundreds of residents evacuated, and more than 9,000 personnel have been deployed to battle the flames.

The smoke, dust, and air pollution coming from the flames have made their way to the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Singapore, choking cities in a dense gray haze for weeks. Malaysian authorities distributed 2 million face masks to students in affected areas, state news agency Bernama reported Thursday.

Effect on climate: The fires also raise Indonesia's contribution to climate change, as the land burned is extremely carbon rich. Environmental organizations like Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Fund have spoken out against the fires, calling for action to preserve the land.