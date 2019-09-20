Environmental activists stage a performance as part of a global climate strike in Seoul on Friday. ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

A small group of people are also striking in Seoul, South Korea, to demand faster action to tackle climate change.

Environmental activists staged a performance in central Seoul, using flashing eco-friendly LED lights to sign out "SOS" in Morse code.

Just 2% of South Korea's energy sector is currently renewable, the International Energy Agency told CNN earlier this year.

The country has vowed to close 14 coal power plants as part of its 2050 Energy Vision Plan, but recently invested tens of billions of US dollars in coal, according to the World Energy Council.

Air pollution is a serious problem in South Korea. The government declared it a "social disaster" in March and passed a set of bills to tackle the problem after seven cities experienced record-high concentrations of harmful PM 2.5 particles.