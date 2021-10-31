US President Joe Biden is meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the G20 summit site in Rome on Sunday.

In a short photo op before the meeting, President Biden said he is planning to have a "good conversation" with his Turkish counterpart in Rome.

Speaking Sunday alongside Erdoğan, Biden wouldn't answer questions about whether he planned to raise human rights or whether he believed Turkey was too close to Russia.

Ahead of the sit-down, a senior administration official said Biden would warn Erdogan that "precipitous action is not going to benefit the US-Turkey partnership and alliance." Officials said regional issues like Syria and Libya would be up for discussion.

The US-Turkey relationship has grown tense in recent years. Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system has contributed to the strain.

The sit-down comes about a week after Erdoğan ordered 10 ambassadors -- including those from the US, France, and Germany -- be declared "persona non grata" after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The two leaders last met one-on-one in June at NATO headquarters in Brussels, a meeting which Biden said was "positive and productive." It was a closely watched meeting after Biden in April became the first US president in decades to recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide -- a move that risked a potential fracture with Turkey but signaled a commitment to global human rights.