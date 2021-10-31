It's the second day of the G20 summit in Rome, with climate change, the global economy and the Covid-19 pandemic remaining high on the agenda.
Here's a look at today's key moments to watch:
- Biden is meeting now with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The sit-down comes about a week after Erdoğan ordered 10 ambassadors -- including those from the US, France, and Germany -- be declared "persona non grata" after calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.
- Later, he's expected to host an event on "global supply chain resilience," according to a senior administration official. The focus of the meeting will be, short-term, “about effectively identifying bottlenecks and then pursuing strategies to break those bottlenecks," the official said.
- Sessions on climate and sustainable development will be held today, with Britain’s Prince of Wales scheduled to address leaders on Sunday morning. Prince Charles' address is expected to be a plea ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.