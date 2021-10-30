The G20 is underway.

Attendees are trickling into Rome's convention center this morning, with the red carpet rolled out for world leaders amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

This summit is the leaders' first face-to-face meeting in two years, after pandemic restrictions meant that everyone attended last year's summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia via video-link.

But not all invitees are in attendance this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador haven't made the journey to Rome, citing Covid-19 issues at home.

Putin and Xi have said they'll attend the meetings virtually. But their physical absence from the event will likely change the summit's overall tone. Rather than being a meeting of big rivals, the event could be a lot less frosty.