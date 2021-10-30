US and European leaders say they are "convinced" an Iran nuclear deal can be quickly restored

The leaders of the US, France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement Saturday that they are "convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance" on the Iran nuclear deal after talks have stalled.

After meeting on the margins of the G20 summit, the leaders said that a return to compliance would "provide sanctions lifting with long-lasting implications for Iran’s economic growth."

"This will only be possible if Iran changes course," the leaders wrote, addressing Iran's new hardline leader, President Ebrahim Raisi. "We call upon President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. That is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in any country’s interest."