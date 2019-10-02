Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France

France: 12

Tries: Huget, Raka

Cons: Ramos

USA: 6

Pens: MacGinty (2)

We're here with live updates of Rugby World Cup group stage action as USA faces France (03:45 ET) and New Zealand takes on Canada (06:15 ET).

USA slumped to a heavy 45-7 defeat by England in its first game, a result that was compounded by John Quill’s second-half red card. France, meanwhile, overcame Argentina 23-21 in its opener and will be raring to go again after 10 days of rest. Les Bleus have made 12 changes to the side victorious against Argentina and are strong favorites in Fukuoka, where the ongoing Typhoon Mitag could make for wet and wild conditions.

In the day’s later kickoff, three-time champion New Zealand takes on Canada.