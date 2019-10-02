Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France
An even match
The match stats show just how close of a game it has been between France and the US:
Possession: France 45%-55% USA
Territory: 44%-56%
Meters made: 162-79
Clean breaks: 4-1
Sloppy affair
Handling errors, cheap penalties and easy turnovers have littered much of the first half. Let's hope for an improved second half when the two teams reappear.
HALFTIME: France 12-6 USA
The first 40 comes to a close and there are only six points in it.
Inconsistent France
It's been the sort of performance we've come to expect from France. Flashes of brilliance have produced two lovely tries in this first half but ill discipline and sloppy errors mean USA remains in touching distance. This match is closer than most will have anticipated.
PENALTY: France 12-6 USA
France concedes another penalty close to its line. Referee Ben O'Keeffe warns captain Louis Picamoles about his side's discipline and AJ MacGinty knocks over the conversion.
Didn't even have to break stride
Camille Lopez's pinpoint cross-field kick meant Raka had the simple task of collecting and touching down for France's second try.
TRY: France 12-3 USA
That's just a delightful try from France. It's Lopez again who undoes the US defence with his boot. He had the advantage and lands a pinpoint kick into the hands of Alivereti Raka. The wing hardly breaks stride and dots down in the corner. The conversion misses so the gap stays at nine points.
Key attacker
The perfect start
Here's Huget going over for France, ensuring Les Bleus take an early lead.