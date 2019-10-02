World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

live news

Live

Trump impeachment inquiry

Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 4:48 a.m. ET, October 2, 2019
2 min ago

An even match

The match stats show just how close of a game it has been between France and the US:

Possession: France 45%-55% USA

Territory: 44%-56%

Meters made: 162-79

Clean breaks: 4-1

11 min ago

Sloppy affair

Handling errors, cheap penalties and easy turnovers have littered much of the first half. Let's hope for an improved second half when the two teams reappear.

Gael Fickou coughs up the ball
Gael Fickou coughs up the ball FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

17 min ago

HALFTIME: France 12-6 USA

The first 40 comes to a close and there are only six points in it.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

19 min ago

Inconsistent France

It's been the sort of performance we've come to expect from France. Flashes of brilliance have produced two lovely tries in this first half but ill discipline and sloppy errors mean USA remains in touching distance. This match is closer than most will have anticipated.

25 min ago

PENALTY: France 12-6 USA

France concedes another penalty close to its line. Referee Ben O'Keeffe warns captain Louis Picamoles about his side's discipline and AJ MacGinty knocks over the conversion.

26 min ago

Didn't even have to break stride

Camille Lopez's pinpoint cross-field kick meant Raka had the simple task of collecting and touching down for France's second try.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

31 min ago

TRY: France 12-3 USA

That's just a delightful try from France. It's Lopez again who undoes the US defence with his boot. He had the advantage and lands a pinpoint kick into the hands of Alivereti Raka. The wing hardly breaks stride and dots down in the corner. The conversion misses so the gap stays at nine points.

36 min ago

Key attacker

39 min ago

The perfect start

Here's Huget going over for France, ensuring Les Bleus take an early lead.