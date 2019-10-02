Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France
We're off
Plenty of French cockerels dotted around the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, where action has just got underway.
USA starting XV
The USA, meanwhile, makes eight changes after defeat by England. David Ainu’u, Will Hooley and Paul Lasike have all been ruled out with injuries, and John Quill's red card means he's serving a three-game ban. The Eagles only try-scorer from the opening game, Bryce Campbell, gets his first start this tournament.
1. Eric Fry
2. Joe Taufete’e
3. Titi Lamositele
4. Nate Brakeley
5. Nick Civetta
6. Tony Lamborn
7. Hanco Germishuys
8. Cam Dolan
9. Shaun Davies
10. AJ MacGinty
11. Martin Iosefo
12. Bryce Campbell
13. Marcel Brache
14. Blaine Scully (c)
15. Mike Te’o
Replacements:
16. Dylan Fawsitt
17. Olive Kilifi
18. Paul Mullen
19. Greg Peterson
20. Ben Pinkelman
21. Ruben de Haas
22. Will Magie
23. Thretton Palamo
France starting XV
Here's how France lines up today. Just the 12 changes to the side that beat Argentina over a week ago.
Typhoon tension
Typhoon Mitag has been a big talking point ahead of this clash. There were fears that it would be a total washout, forcing the game to be canceled altogether. That would have resulted in a 0-0 draw on the official results -- a disastrous outcome for France which is well-placed to reach the knockout rounds. But organizers have been studying forecasts and announced Monday the game would go ahead. Here’s the statement in part:
While there is every indication that Typhoon Mitag will reduce in strength and have little or no impact on the tournament, we will continue to closely monitor the situation in partnership with our weather information experts, local authorities, transport providers and the teams, and will provide further updates as required.
Eagles spreading the word
The USA, with its population of 330 million and a rich sporting pedigree, is considered something of a sleeping giant when it comes to rugby. We spoke to captain Blaine Scully and coach Gary Gold ahead of the tournament about what those at the “coalface” of the game in the States have been doing to grow its profile. You can read more about that here.
Center Bryce Campbell, the Eagles' sole try scorer against England, has been speaking to reporters before today’s game about the importance of inspiring the next generation of Americans back home.
Quill's red mist
There’s been no shortage of drama when it comes to high tackles so far this tournament, but no incident has been as unanimously agreed upon as John Quill’s high shot on England’s Owen Farrell in the USA’s opening game. As well as receiving a red card, the flanker was handed a three-match ban and sent home from the World Cup.
Farrell was floored by the challenge, but coach Eddie Jones was quick to silence fears that his captain would suffer any long-standing damage.