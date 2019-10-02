Rugby World Cup: USA takes on France

We're here with live updates of Rugby World Cup group stage action as USA faces France (03:45 ET) and New Zealand takes on Canada (06:15 ET).

USA slumped to a heavy 45-7 defeat by England in its first game, a result that was compounded by John Quill’s second-half red card. France, meanwhile, overcame Argentina 23-21 in its opener and will be raring to go again after 10 days of rest. Les Bleus have made 12 changes to the side victorious against Argentina and are strong favorites in Fukuoka, where the ongoing Typhoon Mitag could make for wet and wild conditions.

In the day’s later kickoff, New Zealand is expected to run out comfortable winner against Canada, the World Cup’s lowest-ranked side apart from Namibia. The All Blacks battled to a hard-fought win over South Africa and are expected to cruise through their remaining pool matches. Three Barrett brothers – Beauden, Jordie, and Scott – all start as coach Steve Hansen makes 11 changes to the side that faced the Springboks.