The brainchild of British stage designer Es Devlin, the UK pavilion looks like the frayed end of an optical cable and is all about sending a message. Visitors submit words and artificial intelligence generates poetry from them, displayed on LED screens.

Devlin, who has worked on live music shows for the likes of Beyonce and Kanye West, as well as Olympic events, is the first female designer to ever receive the UK commission.

"The idea draws directly on one of Stephen Hawking's final projects, 'Breakthrough Message,' a global competition that Hawking and his colleagues conceived in 2015 inviting people worldwide to consider what message we would communicate to express ourselves as a planet, should we one day encounter other advanced civilizations in Space," she said of the design in 2018.