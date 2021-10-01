A first look at Expo 2020 Dubai

It's the first day of Expo Dubai 2020, a six-month, $7 billion event that has been eight years in the making. The much-anticipated event was delayed a year by the pandemic, but between today and March 31, 2022, some 25 million visitors are expected to attend.

First held in London in 1851, World Expos have long been a place to unveil new ideas and technology, and Dubai's is the first to be held in the Middle East. More than 190 countries will be represented at the event, each with their own pavilions, showcasing their culture and innovations.

Yesterday, the event kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring performances by opera star Andrea Bocelli, singers Andra Day and Ellie Goulding, and pianist Lang Lang, among many others.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images