A first look at Expo 2020 Dubai

The three themes at Expo are opportunity, mobility and sustainability. I’m outside the Opportunity pavilion, which is meant to inspire people to make a difference and “build a better future."
Opti the robot is roaming around greeting people at the entrance. He dances and speaks to kids mostly. I asked him to show me around the pavilion but he seems a bit shy.
16 min ago
What to expect on Day 1
There might be 182 days of Expo festivities, but only one chance at a first impression!
This is the first time all visitors are able to see what's been in the works since Dubai was announced as the host back in 2013. On Day 1, expect live musical performances, street art demonstrations, a parade, and inaugural events for pavilions such as India and Slovakia.
21 min ago
By the numbers
Running from October 2021 until March 2022, Expo 2020 spans 182 days
192 countries are participating, each with its own pavilion -- an Expo first
The Expo site covers 4.38 square kilometers
The government has spent $7 billion on construction
25 million visitors are expected over the duration of the event
200+ food and beverage options will represent global cuisine
33 min ago
Welcome to the first World Expo in the Middle East
It's the first day of Expo Dubai 2020, a six-month, $7 billion event that has been eight years in the making. The much-anticipated event was delayed a year by the pandemic, but between today and March 31, 2022, some 25 million visitors are expected to attend.
First held in London in 1851, World Expos have long been a place to unveil new ideas and technology, and Dubai's is the first to be held in the Middle East. More than 190 countrieswill be represented at the event, each with their own pavilions, showcasing their culture and innovations.
Yesterday, the event kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring performances by opera star Andrea Bocelli, singers Andra Day and Ellie Goulding, and pianist Lang Lang, among many others.