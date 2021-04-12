Advertisement

A first look at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 12:14 PM EDT, Fri October 1, 2021

What we covered here

  • Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East and the world’s biggest in-person event this year, outside the Olympic Games
  • CNN is an official broadcaster for the event
  • Today marked opening day for the six-month event, which will run until March 2022
Meet the woman behind Expo 2020

Reem Al Hashimy, Expo 2020 Dubai’s director general, tells Becky Anderson about what it means to host the Middle East’s first ever Expo.

Putting youth at the forefront

United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed tells CNN that the energy of young people can help drive forward the goals and themes of Expo 2020.

Inside Japan's high-tech pavilion

CNN’s Scott McLean takes us inside Japan’s pavilion, which features some impressively futuristic tech.

Visitors watch an animated wall inside the Japanese pavilion.
Giuseppe Cacace AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Visitors watch an animated wall inside the Japanese pavilion.

On the wings of falcons at the UAE pavilion

Maheshpreet Narula, Dubai

Celebrating a falcon in flight and designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the UAE pavilion is in the Opportunity district near Al Wasl plaza at the heart of the Expo site.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN

The metal “wings” of the four-story building evoke the country’s national bird. The roof of the pavilion can also be opened within three minutes.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN

Outside the pavilion, we met Emirati-Omani Fahad Badi, who has been working with falcons since he was 11. Here he is with a saker falcon, one of three species that fly in the UAE. Hooded to keep the falcon calm, this three-year old bird was bred not captured.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN

How to make an Expo

It’s taken eight years and $7 billion to build, on a 4.38 square-kilometer (1.7 square-mile) site – CNN’s Scott McLean looks at how this Expo came to be.