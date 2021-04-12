A first look at Expo 2020 Dubai

Celebrating a falcon in flight and designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the UAE pavilion is in the Opportunity district near Al Wasl plaza at the heart of the Expo site.

The metal “wings” of the four-story building evoke the country’s national bird. The roof of the pavilion can also be opened within three minutes.

Outside the pavilion, we met Emirati-Omani Fahad Badi, who has been working with falcons since he was 11. Here he is with a saker falcon, one of three species that fly in the UAE. Hooded to keep the falcon calm, this three-year old bird was bred not captured.